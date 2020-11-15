Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Austria vs Northern Ireland. UEFA Nations League Group B1.

Ernst-Happel-Stadion.

Austria 2

  • L Schaub (81st minute)
  • A Grbic (87th minute)

Northern Ireland 1

  • J Magennis (74th minute)

Latest UEFA Nations League Odds

Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland: Late goals put Ian Baraclough's side on brink of Nations League relegation

Northern Ireland on brink of relegation in Nations League; Josh Magennis gave visitors lead; But late goals from Louis Schaub and Adrian Grbic dent Northern Irish hopes; They now must beat Romania on Wednesday to have any chance of survival

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Sunday 15 November 2020 22:10, UK

Adrian Grbic scored the winner for Austria against Northern Ireland
Image: Adrian Grbic scored the winner for Austria against Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland are on the brink of Nations League relegation after Austria's late comeback saw them lose 2-1 in Vienna.

Ian Baraclough's side were closing in on a much-needed victory when Josh Magennis gave the visitors the lead in the 74th minute.

However, substitutes Louis Schaub (81) and Adrian Grbic (87) struck in the final 10 minutes to complete the turnaround as Northern Ireland's difficult week got worse.

It caps a miserable four days for Northern Ireland following their Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia last Thursday and they now must beat Romania on Wednesday to have any chance of avoiding relegation from League B of the Nations League.

Also See:

More to follow…

Trending

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers