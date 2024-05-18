Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Augsburg: Xabi Alonso's champions complete unbeaten Bundesliga season

Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg. German Bundesliga.
Bayer Leverkusen completed the first unbeaten Bundesliga season with a 2-1 victory over Augsburg on the final day of the season; they have become the first team in Europe's top five men's leagues to go unbeaten in a season since Juventus in 2011-12; Bayern Munich lost and finished third
Bayer Leverkusen became the first Bundesliga side to go a whole league season unbeaten as they beat Augsburg in their final game 2-1.
Xabi Alonso's champions, who sealed the title on April 14, took a 2-0 half-time lead through goals from Victor Boniface and Robert Andrich and despite Mert Komur pulling one back for the visitors, Leverkusen held on to round off their historic campaign with victory.
Leverkusen have now become the first team in Europe's top five leagues to go an entire league season unbeaten since Juventus in 2011-12. They finish the current Bundesliga season on 90 points from 34 games, 17 points ahead of second-placed Stuttgart.
Bayern Munich, who were without Harry Kane on the final day due to injury, lost 4-2 to Hoffenheim to slip down to third place.
Leverkusen are also unbeaten in all competitions this season and have moved their record-extending unbeaten run to 51 matches.
The Bundesliga winners now have the Europa League final with Atalanta on Wednesday, before taking on second-tier Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final next Saturday.
Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to slump to defeat at Hoffenheim as a second-half Andrej Kramaric hat-trick saw them end a disappointing season in third place ahead of manager Thomas Tuchel's departure.
Early goals from Mathys Tel and Alphonso Davies saw injury-depleted Bayern go 2-0 up by the sixth minute.
Hoffenheim, however, pulled a goal back through Germany international Maximilian Beier just two minutes later, with the hosts gradually taking some of the early pace out of the game.
Kramaric then delivered a stunning 19-minute hat-trick with the Bayern defence in ruins, to send them down to third place on 72 points.