Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Harry Kane scores but hosts held in thriller

Bayer Leverkusen struck deep in added time to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich to stay top of the Bundesliga.

In a thrilling game at Allianz Arena, Harry Kane opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Alex Grimaldo's stunning free-kick brought the visitors level before half-time.

Chances continued to flow at both ends as the two sides went toe to toe, and the deadlock was eventually broken with four minutes remaining of normal time with Leon Goretzka's strike putting Bayern on course for a dramatic victory.

However, there was still time for more late drama. Leverkusen were handed a late penalty after a VAR check following Alphonso Davies' challenge on Jonas Hofmann. Substitute Exequiel Palacios made no mistake from the spot to rescue a point for Xabi Alonso's side.

In pictures: The late drama...

Image: Bayern thought they had won the game with Goretzka's late goal

Image: However, Bayer Leverkusen fought until the end and rescued a point

Image: It meant the night ended in disappointment for Kane and his team-mates

How the drama unfolded in Munich...

Bayern made the perfect start when Kane headed them in front in the seventh minute. The England captain drifted into space at the far post and former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could only watch a sight he has seen many times before as Kane made no mistake from close range.

The hosts threatened to run riot, but Leverkusen found a way back into the game when Grimaldo's stunning free-kick beat Sven Ulreich to find the top corner.

The it was Leverkusen's turn to dominate the game. Alonso's side created some fantastic chances, with Victor Boniface causing the Bayern defence all sorts of problems, but the Leverkusen forward, who also had a goal ruled out for offside, was denied by Ulreich at his near post.

Image: Kane's early goal gave Bayern Munich the lead against Bayer Leverkusen

However, in a topsy-turvy game, Bayern roared back just before the break with Lukas Hradecky forced into action three times in three minutes to deny Leroy Sane, Goretzka and Serge Gnabry with a superb triple save.

Hradecky was needed after the break as he stuck out a boot to deny Kane with the England captain through on goal.

Image: Kane reacts after a missed chance

There were chances to grab a second at both ends of the pitch but the breakthrough finally came in the 86th minute when Goretzka swept home Mathys Tel's cross.

The goal sparked wild Bayern celebrations but they were cut short when the visitors were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time.

Referee Daniel Schlager did not initially point to the spot following Davies' challenge on Hofmann. But after a VAR check the referee was sent to the screen and Schlager reversed his decision to award the spot kick. Palacios made no mistake to spark the Leverkusen celebrations.

There was still time for another Bayern attack and Dayot Upamecano wheeled away in celebration after finding the back of the net, but the offside flag meant a deserved share of the spoils.

Both sides lose their perfect starts to the Bundesliga season and it is Leverkusen who stay top, ahead of Bayern in second on goal difference.

Up next for Bayern Munich is a Champions League game against Premier League side Manchester United at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. They are next in Bundesliga action on Saturday September 23 at home to VfL Bochum; kick-off 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are in Europa League action next when they take on Hacken on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm. Their next Bundesliga fixture is against Heidenheim on Sunday September 24, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2.30pm.

