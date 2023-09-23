Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum: Harry Kane nets first Bundesliga hat-trick as champions go top of the table

Harry Kane's hat-trick saw Bayern Munich thrash Bochum 7-0 at the Allianz Arena as the Bundesliga champions went top of the table.

The England striker netted with two close-range finishes at the start and end of the game, adding a second from the spot in between to take his tally for the Bavarians to seven goals in the Bundesliga.

Kane also set up two more goals either side of half-time for Leroy Sane and substitute Mathys Tel, while striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, with the opener, and defender Matthijs de Ligt also got on the scoresheet.

As a result, Thomas Tuchel's side went top of the table, while the visitors are in 14th place.

How Kane's treble sent Bayern top of the Bundesliga

The England captain, who became the Bundesliga's most expensive transfer ever when he joined the German champions this season for €100m, struck his first goal after benefiting from a lucky bounce in the 13th minute.

Choupo-Moting had tapped in for a fourth-minute lead from a perfectly timed Kingsley Coman assist.

The hosts quickly killed off the game with two more goals before the break.

De Ligt powered in a header in the 29th minute and Kane sent Sane through with a superb assist in the 38th for their fourth goal, as Bayern outclassed their opponents.

Kane made sure of a club record when he scored with a 54th-minute penalty before Coman hit the woodwork on the hour.

Substitute Tel made it half a dozen in the 82nd minute from yet another Kane assist, before the England striker's clever flick in the final minute completed his first Bundesliga hat-trick and put an end to Bochum's miserable afternoon.

"We played quickly, with a lot of fluidity," Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. "It was a deserved win and a successful day.

Image: Kane celebrates his first goal of the game for Bayern

"The way we approached the game was top. We never let off and that was important and a clear step forward. It was a great team effort."

Meanwhile, Kane himself was delighted with both his own and the team's display.

"We played well today and had the right mentality," he said. "We made it look easy and had so much speed with the ball.

"Everyone was in top form today, it felt very good. I'm getting to know the team better with every game and things are going very well for me and for the team."

Bayern travel to SC Preussen Munster in the first round of the German Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm), before both sides return to Bundesliga action next weekend as Munich travel to RB Leipzig in a game you can see live on Sky Sports (5.30pm), and Bochum host Borussia Monchengladbach (2.30pm).

