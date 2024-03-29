Bayern Munich 0-2 Borussia Dortmund: Harry Kane's side set to relinquish Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich edged closer to relinquishing their Bundesliga crown after goals at the start and end of the game saw Borussia Dortmund win 2-0 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

With runaway league leaders Bayer Leverkusen having produced another one of their now characteristic late comebacks to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 at home earlier in the day, Bayern - with Harry Kane back from an ankle injury to lead their line - knew that nothing less than a win over their arch-rivals would do.

However, Karim Adeyemi's well-taken strike opened the scoring after just 10 minutes, before Julian Ryerson doubled the visitors' lead with just seven minutes left to play as Dortmund won at the Allianz for the first time in almost exactly a decade.

Kane did head home late on, only for it to be ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee as Munich suffered just a second home loss in the league this season.

As a result, Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen now need just three more wins to be confirmed German champions for the first time in the club's history. Even Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel confessed that the race to catch Leverkusen is impossible.

Asked if the title race is over, Tuchel told Sky Germany: "Yes, definitely. Congratulations to Leverkusen."

How Dortmund saw off Bayern to record rare Allianz victory

The home side were boosted by the return of Kane, with 31 Bundesliga goals to his name heading into the game, although they were without experienced Germany international No 1 Manuel Neuer with injury, while on-loan Man Utd forward Jadon Sancho started for Dortmund.

However, it was the visitors who made the better start, taking an early lead as Bayern lost possession on halfway, allowing Julian Brandt to release Adeyemi, who from a tight angle managed to smash the ball through Bayern No 2 Sven Ulreich.

Bayern had chances to level, but Kane was suffering a rare off day in front of goal, including somehow heading Joshua Kimmich's inviting cross wide of a gaping goal with just Alexander Meyer to beat.

The home side continued to press after half-time, but despite dominating possession and territory, Meyer was barely called into action, with the visitors looking the more likely on the break.

It was Ryerson who sealed the win with a low finish into the bottom corner and despite Kane thinking he had recorded a late headed consolation, the VAR intervened meaning Leverkusen now need eight more points to seal the title - at the very most.

And if Bayern win their next three games, then Leverkusen could win the title with a win away at Borussia Dortmund on April 21, live on Sky Sports.

Tuchel and Kimmich baffled by Bayern loss

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel to Sky Germany:

"Overall, the game wasn't played at a high level. It was an average game. Unfortunately, we adapted to that. From the lack of pace to the lack of passion. It's hard to explain.

"We thought in the last few weeks that we wouldn't get to the point where we would give away a game like that. We had something completely different in mind, but we just didn't manage it."

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich to Sky Germany:

"I wonder how we could perform like that in a game like this. It's completely inexplicable to me, it's completely incomprehensible. In the second half you had the feeling that nothing was at stake. It was like a friendly," said Kimmich.



"We players should go home and question ourselves. It doesn't matter who is in the team. It will be difficult next week against Heidenheim and of course in the Champions League."

Ryerson: Big up the defence

Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson speaking to Sky Sports:

"Great feeling, nice to beat them here in their own stadium. It tastes a little bit extra good. It's also important for the next games and what our goal is now. We're really happy.

"The plan was to win here. Quite simple, but the way to do it was not easy. We did it, we played a good game, had good phases but also had phases when we struggled. We also pulled out the win with the clean sheet.

"Our centre-backs today had some crucial saves on the line. Big up the defence.

"You can only take one game at the time. We didn't have to win this, but it helps a lot."

Bayern Munich face FC Heidenheim next Saturday, live on Sky Sports (2.30pm kick off).

Borussia Dortmund host Stuttgart also next Saturday, live on Sky Sports (5.30pm kick off).