Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg: Harry Kane scores impressive double on first start at Allianz Arena

Harry Kane continued his brilliant start to life as a Bayern Munich player by scoring twice on his first home start in a 3-1 win over Augsburg at Allianz Arena.

The England captain had scored one and assisted another goal during his Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen last Friday and, after a quiet start in Munich, he doubled his side's lead from the penalty spot after Felix Uduokhai's unfortunate own goal had given them the lead after 32 minutes.

Kane doubled his tally with just over 20 minutes to play when he ran onto Alphonso Davies' ball and flicked a shot beyond Finn Dahmen in the Augsburg goal before the goalkeeper could even initiate a reaction - and he had chances to complete his hat-trick in the closing minutes of the game, too.

Augsburg did manage to reduce the deficit late on to take some of the gloss off the victory, with Dion Beljo making the most of a momentary lapse in concentration in the Bayern defence to roll past Sven Ulreich.

How Kane's first home start went like a dream

20 mins - Kane shows his quality from deep with a clever ball over the top to Leroy Sane on the right flank. He then drops it off for Noussair Mazraoui, but the cross that follows is extremely loose.

27 mins - A quiet afternoon for the England captain so far, with just six touches of the ball to this point.

40 mins - Bayern win penalty after Niklas Dorsch handles Joshua Kimmich's shot in the area. Kane steps up and smashes his spot-kick down the middle, as Finn Dahmen dives to his left, to make it two goals in two Bundesliga games.

49 mins - Kane's first meaningful effort of the game. He makes a good run to get on the end of Kingsley Coman's through ball and holds off Felix Uduokhai, but scoops over the bar from a tight angle near the far post.

69 mins - Kane scores his third goal in two Bundesliga games. Coman lays the ball off to Alphonso Davies, who clips it through for him to run onto. His movement is brilliant and the finish is composed.

85 mins - Substitute Konrad Laimer locates Kane with a pacey cross in from the right flank. He connects well, but steers his header wide of the right-hand upright.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates scoring his second goal of the game

90+2 mins - Kane concedes a corner at the near post after tracking back to defend, and helps to clear the ball when the second corner follows shortly afterwards.

90+5 mins - The striker attempts one more shot in the last seconds, which is turned behind for a corner, but the referee blows the full-time whistle before the set-piece can be taken.

