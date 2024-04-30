Bayern Munich 2-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior scores twice in Champions League semi-final first leg

Vinicius Junior scored a late penalty to earn Real Madrid a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian forward gave the visitors the lead against the run of play in the first half after Bayern had dominated the opening 20 minutes, with Leroy Sane denied inside 60 seconds by goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

But Sane sparked the hosts into life early in the second half, beating Lunin at his near post with a piledriver before Harry Kane slotted home from the penalty spot to complete the four-minute turnaround.

Bayern controlled the game from then on yet squandered their lead with seven minutes left when Min-Jae Kim brought down Rodrygo in the box and Vinicius sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way to leave the tie all square.

How Vinicius struck twice

Bayern started on the front foot with Sane denied from an angle after he was played in by Kane, who then tried an audacious effort from the centre circle which went narrowly over as Lunin scrambled back.

Real were unable to create any opportunities until Toni Kroos opened up Bayern with a pass through the middle of their defence. Kim was at fault for losing Vinicius as he finished calmly past Neuer.

Bayern had a chance to respond when Jamal Musiala was brought down on the edge of the box but Kane's ferocious free-kick flew wide of the target.

Madrid fashioned the first real attempt of the second period when Bellingham teed up Kroos, who bent a shot powerfully towards goal which Neuer palmed away.

Sane, though, brought the hosts level out of nowhere. The winger drove inside from the right and powered a shot past Lunin.

And just minutes later Lucas Vazquez dangled his left leg out in the box which Jamal Musiala went over and Kane slotted in from the penalty spot despite Jude Bellingham's best efforts to put him off while he prepared to take it.

Bayern had a chance to double their advantage when Noussair Mazraoui set up Kane and his snapshot was deflected narrowly wide off Antonio Rudiger. From the resulting corner, Kimmich's out-swinging delivery found the onrushing Eric Dier who headed straight at Lunin.

Bellingham was substituted with 15 minutes left after a subdued performance and his replacement Luka Modric picked out Vinicius, who Neuer denied.

But Vinicius beat the experienced goalkeeper from the spot late on after Kim had clumsily brought Rodrygo down.

Ancelotti: We can play better

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti told TNT Sports:

"Interesting game. We could play better. We didn't play our best. We had problems in the first half with a low block, too deep. We started to put pressure and it was much better.

"We tried to change something in the second half. We started really well and conceded two goals when our moment was good. The game was difficult at 2-1 down.

"Vinicius is starting to understand how it's important for him to move inside the pitch and not only close to the line. He learned really well how to move.

"[The second leg] will be exciting. Open. You never know what will happen."

On substituting Bellingham: "Bellingham was tired. He had cramps."

Kane: I blocked out Bellingham before scoring pen

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane told TNT Sports:

"A little disappointed. Once we got 2-1 ahead we had two or three good chances. We expected a tough game. Real are one of the best teams in Europe who can punish you with one or two actions.

"It's all to play for next week. We know we can have chances next week we just have to take them.

"We started on the front foot. Their goal came against the run of play. We struggled to play our game. Second half we played with a higher intensity. We deserved our two goals, shame we couldn't get a third."

On what Bellingham said to him before the penalty: "I don't know what he was saying. I saw him mumbling something. Once I'm in that moment, I'm in my zone, trying to block everyone out. I'm sure he was saying something to try to put me off."

On scoring 43 goals in 43 games: "It's been a good season so far. It's just about the next game. Everything we're fighting for this year is in this competition. It'll be tough. We have to go there with full belief.

"I'm here for many years. It's not a one-off year. At the start of the season the expectation was to win trophies. The Champions League is the biggest one. If we can somehow get our hands on that one it would be an amazing season.

"These are the big games. The atmosphere today was incredible. This is why I want to be playing in these big games, these big moments."

Opta Stats: Kane tops goal contributions in Europe

When avoiding defeat away from home in the first leg of a knockout stage tie in the Champions League, Real Madrid have progressed on 18 of the previous 19 occasions - the only exception being against Ajax in the Round of 16 in 2018-19 (won 2-1 away, lost 4-1 at home).

Real Madrid have drawn four consecutive games for the first time in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, but remain unbeaten in 11 games in the competition this term (W7 D4).

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 11 goals in the Champions League this season (eight goals, three assists); the most ever by an English player in a single campaign in the competition.

Harry Kane is the joint-top scorer across Europe's big five leagues in all competitions this season (43 - level with Kylian Mbappe), while the striker now has the most combined goals and assists of any player (54 - 43 goals and 11 assists).

Since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been directly involved in more goals in the UEFA Champions League than any other player (31 - 16 goals, 15 assists).

Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday May 8. Kick-off 8pm.

Before then Bayern travel to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena; kick-off 2.30pm. Real Madrid are at home to Cadiz in LaLiga on the same day; kick-off 3.15pm.

