Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bayern Munich vs Tigres. FIFA Club World Cup Final.

Education City Stadium.

Bayern Munich 1

  • B Pavard (59th minute)

Tigres 0

    full_time icon

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Tigres 0.

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Tigres 0.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Carlos Salcedo (Tigres) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    yellow_card icon

    Rafael Carioca (Tigres) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rafael Carioca (Tigres).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

    free_kick_won icon

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Carlos González (Tigres).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Tigres. Julián Quiñones replaces Luis Rodríguez.

    offside icon

    Offside, Tigres. Luis Rodríguez tries a through ball, but André-Pierre Gignac is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Carlos González (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Javier Aquino (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Douglas Costa replaces Kingsley Coman.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Robert Lewandowski.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Leroy Sané.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Javier Aquino (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.

    yellow_card icon

    Luis Rodríguez (Tigres) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luis Rodríguez (Tigres).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luis Rodríguez (Tigres).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Luis Quiñones (Tigres) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Serge Gnabry.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Carlos Salcedo.

    goal icon

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Tigres 0. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Rafael Carioca (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by David Alaba.

    offside icon

    Offside, Tigres. Luis Quiñones tries a through ball, but André-Pierre Gignac is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

    offside icon

    Offside, Tigres. Jesús Dueñas tries a through ball, but Luis Quiñones is caught offside.

    start icon

    Second Half begins FC Bayern München 0, Tigres 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, Tigres 0.

    offside icon

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luis Rodríguez (Tigres).

    free_kick_won icon

    Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luis Rodríguez (Tigres).

    yellow_card icon

    Jesús Dueñas (Tigres) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_won icon

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luis Quiñones (Tigres).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Javier Aquino (Tigres).

    post icon

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Diego Reyes.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Guido Pizarro (Tigres) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Salcedo.

    corner icon

    Corner, Tigres. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jesús Dueñas (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Javier Aquino (Tigres).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

    comment icon

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

    offside icon

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Luis Quiñones (Tigres) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by André-Pierre Gignac.

    free_kick_won icon

    Diego Reyes (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Carlos González.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rafael Carioca.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Carlos González (Tigres) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

    free_kick_won icon

    Javier Aquino (Tigres) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

    corner icon

    Corner, Tigres. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Quiñones with a cross.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.