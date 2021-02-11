Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Tigres 0.

90'+5' Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Tigres 0.

90'+3' Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

90'+3' Carlos Salcedo (Tigres) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

90' Rafael Carioca (Tigres) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90' Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

90' Foul by Rafael Carioca (Tigres).

90' Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

87' Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

87' Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres).

85' Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

85' Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

84' Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

84' Foul by Carlos González (Tigres).

81' Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

80' Substitution, Tigres. Julián Quiñones replaces Luis Rodríguez.

80' Offside, Tigres. Luis Rodríguez tries a through ball, but André-Pierre Gignac is caught offside.

79' Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

79' Carlos González (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

76' Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

76' Javier Aquino (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

74' Substitution, FC Bayern München. Douglas Costa replaces Kingsley Coman.

73' Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Robert Lewandowski.

73' Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Leroy Sané.

73' Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

70' Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

70' Javier Aquino (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.

69' Luis Rodríguez (Tigres) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

69' Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

69' Foul by Luis Rodríguez (Tigres).

67' Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

67' Foul by Luis Rodríguez (Tigres).

66' Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

66' Luis Quiñones (Tigres) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

64' Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Serge Gnabry.

62' Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

62' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Carlos Salcedo.

59' Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Tigres 0. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

59' Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

53' Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

53' Rafael Carioca (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by David Alaba.

51' Offside, Tigres. Luis Quiñones tries a through ball, but André-Pierre Gignac is caught offside.

48' Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

47' Offside, Tigres. Jesús Dueñas tries a through ball, but Luis Quiñones is caught offside.

Second Half begins FC Bayern München 0, Tigres 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, Tigres 0.

45'+2' Offside, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

45' Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

44' Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

44' Foul by Luis Rodríguez (Tigres).

43' Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Luis Rodríguez (Tigres).

42' Jesús Dueñas (Tigres) is shown the yellow card.

40' Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Foul by Luis Quiñones (Tigres).

39' Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

39' André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) wins a free kick on the left wing.

38' Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres).

36' Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

36' Foul by Javier Aquino (Tigres).

34' Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a corner.

34' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Diego Reyes.

32' Attempt saved. Guido Pizarro (Tigres) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Salcedo.

31' Corner, Tigres. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

30' Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

30' Jesús Dueñas (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Javier Aquino (Tigres).

25' Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

23' Attempt saved. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba.

21' Hand ball by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

18' GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

18' Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

11' Attempt missed. Luis Quiñones (Tigres) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by André-Pierre Gignac.

10' Diego Reyes (Tigres) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

9' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Carlos González.

9' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rafael Carioca.

6' Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

6' Carlos González (Tigres) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5' Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

5' Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

2' Javier Aquino (Tigres) wins a free kick on the left wing.

2' Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

1' Corner, Tigres. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

1' Attempt blocked. André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Quiñones with a cross.

First Half begins.