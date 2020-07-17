Bournemouth vs Southampton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Bournemouth vs Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Team news

0:26 Ralph Hasenhuttl has not given up all hope of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg signing a new deal at Southampton and is hopeful of finding a solution that works for all parties

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth could have Adam Smith back for Sunday's crucial south coast clash with Southampton. Defender Smith faces a late assessment having missed the last two games following an awkward fall against Tottenham on July 9.

Fellow defenders Nathan Ake (groin), Chris Mepham, Simon Francis and Charlie Daniels (all knee) remain unavailable to Cherries boss Eddie Howe.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Southampton and Brighton

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip along the south coast. Saints made five changes in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Brighton and a poor start to that match could see Ralph Hasenhuttl tweak his selection on Sunday.

Yan Valery (muscle), Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) look set to remain absent.

How to follow

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City‘s win over Bournemouth

Keep up-to-date with our dedicated live blog, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

Liverpool trophy lift to be live on Sky Sports on Wednesday July 22

All matches on final weekend of Premier League season will kick off at 4pm on Sunday July 26

In total, Sky Sports is showing 64 matches from the Premier League's restart - 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available on Sky's free-to-air channel 'Pick'

Get Sky Sports - £18 Premier League and Football channel offer

It's set to be an enthralling finish to the season and you can follow all the drama with Sky Sports as the battle for survival and the race for Europe reaches a climax.

Sky Sports has launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

3:17 Eddie Howe was proud of his team but admitted Bournemouth need results, not great performances, at this stage of the season

It is a massive game for Bournemouth. They pulled a performance out of the bag at Manchester City but it was no points for them again. Why did Eddie Howe leave Callum Wilson on bench? Nobody gave Bournemouth a prayer no matter the changes that were made for Man City, but it was a free hit. If he picked his best team and got nothing then fair enough, but he didn't do that.

Southampton is a winnable game for them, but they are very good and showed character again coming back against Brighton. Danny Ings is still in the frame for the Golden Boot, and Bournemouth do let in goals. Southampton will squeeze and get at them.

Bournemouth better defend well, or they could be out of it this weekend. Southampton have had a couple of hiccups but I have been impressed with them. This should be considered as the final game for them. An open, gambling type of match will be a great watch.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:29 We look ahead to some of the key stats ahead of matchweek 37 in the Premier League where champions Liverpool welcome Chelsea and Leicester travel to Tottenham.