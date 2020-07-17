Bournemouth vs Southampton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Bournemouth vs Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).
Team news
Relegation-threatened Bournemouth could have Adam Smith back for Sunday's crucial south coast clash with Southampton. Defender Smith faces a late assessment having missed the last two games following an awkward fall against Tottenham on July 9.
Fellow defenders Nathan Ake (groin), Chris Mepham, Simon Francis and Charlie Daniels (all knee) remain unavailable to Cherries boss Eddie Howe.
Southampton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip along the south coast. Saints made five changes in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Brighton and a poor start to that match could see Ralph Hasenhuttl tweak his selection on Sunday.
Yan Valery (muscle), Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) look set to remain absent.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction
It is a massive game for Bournemouth. They pulled a performance out of the bag at Manchester City but it was no points for them again. Why did Eddie Howe leave Callum Wilson on bench? Nobody gave Bournemouth a prayer no matter the changes that were made for Man City, but it was a free hit. If he picked his best team and got nothing then fair enough, but he didn't do that.
Southampton is a winnable game for them, but they are very good and showed character again coming back against Brighton. Danny Ings is still in the frame for the Golden Boot, and Bournemouth do let in goals. Southampton will squeeze and get at them.
Bournemouth better defend well, or they could be out of it this weekend. Southampton have had a couple of hiccups but I have been impressed with them. This should be considered as the final game for them. An open, gambling type of match will be a great watch.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Bournemouth are looking to achieve their first ever league double against Southampton, in what is the 13th different campaign in which they've met.
- Four of the last six Premier League meetings between Bournemouth and Southampton have ended level, with the Cherries winning 3-1 at St Mary's this season, and Saints winning 2-1 at home in April 2018.
- No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth (5). Meanwhile, Southampton have both scored and conceded in 21 different Premier League games this season - only Tottenham (24) and Arsenal (22) have done so more.
- Southampton have earned 28 points on the road in the Premier League this season; they've never earned more on the road in a single top-flight campaign in their history (also 28 in 1983-84).
- Bournemouth have lost 21 Premier League games this season, their worst tally of losses in a league season since 2007-08, when they lost 22 games in League One.
- Bournemouth have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games (D2 L8), though it was in their last home match in the competition (4-1 v Leicester).