Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi side close gap on Manchester United and Tottenham in race for fourth

Brighton continued their march towards European qualification with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth - a result that moves them within four points of the top four.

Evan Ferguson sent Roberto De Zerbi's side on their way to maximum points with a classy flicked finish before substitute and fellow teenager Julio Enciso wrapped up the points in injury time.

The victory keeps Brighton in sixth but moves them to within four points of Manchester United in fifth and Tottenham in fourth and crucially De Zerbi's side have two games in hand on Spurs ahead of their meeting in north London on Saturday.

The only negative on another fantastic night for Brighton was player of the match Moses Caicedo limping off in the second half with a lower leg injury.

Bournemouth, who kept Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele busy, drop back into the bottom three but it remains very tight in the battle for survival.

More to follow...

Player ratings: Bournemouth: Neto (8), Smith (6), Stephens (6), Senesi (6), Kelly (6), Ouattara (6), Christie (6), Lerma (6), Traore (6), Billing (6), Solanke (6)



Subs: Brooks (6), Cook (5), Tavernier (6), Semenyo (6)



Brighton: Steele (8), Veltman (7), Webster (7), Dunk (8), Estupinan (7), Gross (7), Caicedo (9), March (7), Mac Allister (7), Mitoma (7), Ferguson (8)



Subs: Enciso (8), Welbeck (8), Ayayi (7)



Player of the match: Moses Caicedo

What's next?

It's a big weekend for both sides as Bournemouth travel to relegation rivals Leicester on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Brighton host Tottenham, also on Saturday, in a match that could have a huge bearing on the race for the top four; kick-off 3pm.

Where do Brighton need to finish to qualify for Europe?

The top four in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League group stage

Fifth place and the FA Cup winners qualify for the Europa League group stage

The Carabao Cup winners qualify for the Europa Conference League playoff

However, if Man City, Man Utd or Brighton win the FA Cup and finish in the top five their Europa League qualifying spot for winning the competition will be passed down to the next highest Premier League finisher who does not qualify for Europe, so sixth place.

Similarly, because Man Utd won the Carabao Cup and will likely finish in the top five, their Europa Conference League qualifying spot from that competition will go to the next highest Premier League finisher without European football, so seventh place.

April 8: Leicester (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 15: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 23: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

April 27: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 30: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 6: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Manchester United (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

April 8: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 15: Chelsea (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 22: Man Utd (N) - FA Cup semi-final, kick-off 3pm

April 26: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

April 29: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 4: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

May 13: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Man City (H) - Premier League