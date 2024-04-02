Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal Palace: Justin Kluivert earns Cherries third successive Premier League win

Justin Kluivert settled a cagey match with the only moment of quality at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth registered their third successive Premier League win by beating Crystal Palace 1-0.

An otherwise low-quality affair took 79 minutes to come alive with two Cherries substitutes combining to deliver the decisive blow. Antoine Semenyo escaped down the right before a smart cutback found Kluivert centrally, who took a deft touch before slamming the ball beyond a helpless Dean Henderson.

Andoni Iraola's side have now amassed the most points they have ever had at this stage of the season (41), already surpassing last season's total, and are closing in on the top half of the table - one point shy of Wolves in tenth.

As for the visitors, who ended the contest with an xG of 0.11, it marks another damaging evening in their quest to escape the teams embroiled in the relegation fight. They are eight clear of the drop, but continue to slide in the wrong direction. Oliver Glasner has registered just won league win since taking over from Roy Hodgson in February.

More to follow...

Bournemouth are back in action on Saturday, travelling to Luton in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.

Crystal Palace also play on Saturday, hosting Man City in the Premier League; kick-off 12.30pm.