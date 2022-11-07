 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bournemouth vs Everton. Carabao Cup Round 3.

Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth 1

  • J Lowe (7th minute)

Everton 0

    All Sky Bet Odds

    Carabao Cup third round LIVE! Free match highlights at full time

    Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema