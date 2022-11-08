Bournemouth 4-1 Everton: Cherries thump Toffees to reach Carabao Cup last 16

Bournemouth won for the first time in five games as they convincingly beat Everton 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Goals from Jamal Lowe (7) and Junior Stanislas (47) gave Bournemouth a 2-0 lead on the south coast before Everton substitute Demarai Gray (67) halved the deficit to give Frank Lampard's side a lifeline.

But two quick-fire strikes from Cherries substitute Emiliano Marcondes (78) and Jaidon Anthony (82) made sure it was Gary O'Neil's team who would be progressing to the last 16.

Bournemouth will find out who they will face in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Thursday. The draw follows Manchester United vs Aston Villa, a game live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.

Tim Sherwood described Anthony Gordon's tackle on Bournemouth's Jordan Zemura as 'disgraceful' and believes the Everton forward was fortunate to avoid a red card in the Carabao Cup tie.

How Bournemouth thrashed lacklustre Everton

Bournemouth, who made nine changes to their side after Saturday's 4-3 loss at Leeds, took the lead in the seventh minute when Lowe's right-footed strike from inside the box deflected off Nathan Patterson and looped over Asmir Begovic into the Everton net.

The Toffees, who changed their entire starting line-up following Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Leicester, responded well to going behind, but Tom Davies could only miss the target when played through on goal, while Garner saw a long-range effort saved well by Mark Travers and Anthony Gordon could only head over from a few yards out.

Bournemouth weathered that Everton storm and the only other incident of note in the first half came in the 44th minute when Gordon was perhaps fortunate to only receive a yellow card for a late challenge on Jordan Zemura. With VAR not in operation until the semi-final stage, there was no check and it remained 11 against 11 at the break.

Team news Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O'Neil made nine changes from the side that lost 4-3 to Leeds in that epic game at Elland Road on Saturday - only goalkeeper Mark Travers and central defender Chris Mepham kept their places. Junior Stanislas captains the Cherries tonight. Junior Stanislas captained the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium. Everton manager Frank Lampard went even further than O'Neil, changing his entire starting line-up following Saturday's defeat by Leicester at Goodison Park. James Garner, a summer signing from Manchester United, made his first Toffees start in central midfield.

Image: Junior Stanislas doubled Bournemouth's lead against Everton

Two minutes into the second period and Bournemouth doubled their lead. Mason Holgate lost his footing as he looked to receive a pass from Begovic, giving Ryan Christie the opportunity to pounce and feed Lowe. The 28-year-old found Cherries captain Stanislas at the back post, who scored his first goal since March with an easy tap-in.

Everton manager Frank Lampard responded by bringing on Dwight McNeil, Gray and Alex Iwobi, but it was the hosts who continued to threaten. Begovic did well to prevent Anthony's low strike from beating him at the near post, before Zemura and Lowe combined well twice in quick succession, but the latter saw his first effort stopped by Begovic and headed his second over the bar.

With just over 20 minutes to go, Everton grabbed a lifeline courtesy of an impressive move involving two substitutes. Iwobi found Neal Maupay, who poked the ball into the path of Gray, and the winger steadied himself before bending a right-footed effort past Travers into the far corner.

Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure was one of 11 Everton changes

Maupay then fired a shot over the bar as Everton went in search of an equaliser, but it was the home side who would score next and restore their two-goal advantage. Cherries substitute Siriki Dembele showed neat play down the left before picking out Lowe, whose effort was parried by Begovic into the path of Marcondes, who duly slotted home.

Four minutes later it was 4-1 and game over. Everton made another mistake at the back as Patterson hesitated on the ball and gave Dembele the chance to pounce. The Cherries substitute stayed composed before finding Anthony, who took a touch before calmly slotting a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

The result ended a run of four straight defeats for Bournemouth. Everton suffer back-to-back losses and have now won just one of their previous seven games in all competitions.

Image: Everton boss Frank Lampard saw his side suffer a heavy defeat on the south coast

Bournemouth and Everton face each other again at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League as both sides play their final game before the World Cup; kick-off 3pm.