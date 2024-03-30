Bournemouth 2-1 Everton: Seamus Coleman's late own goal edges Toffees closer to Premier League relegation zone

Seamus Coleman's stoppage-time own goal gave Bournemouth a dramatic 2-1 win over Everton, a result that leaves the Toffees three points above the relegation zone and without a victory in 12 matches.

After a goalless first half at the Vitality Stadium, Dominic Solanke scored his 16th Premier League goal of the season to give Bournemouth a 1-0 lead (64) before Beto appeared to have earned Everton a vital point when he tapped home after Neto's mistake in the 87th minute.

However, the drama was not over there. Just as the clock headed into stoppage time, Adam Smith's delivery from the right fizzed across the six-yard box and deflected off Coleman's chest into an empty net (90+1).

Image: Jarrad Branthwaite and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford react after Seamus Coleman's own goal condemns Everton to defeat at Bournemouth

The result leaves Everton in 16th place, three points above 18th-placed Luton after they lost to Tottenham. Sean Dyche's side have not won in the Premier League since December 16.

As for Bournemouth, they extend their unbeaten run to four games and remain 13th, a healthy 16 points above the bottom three. Their top-flight status is all but secured for another season.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (5), Smith (7), Mepham (7), Zabarnyi (7), Kerkez (6), Adams (6), Cook (6), Semenyo (7), Kluivert (7), Tavernier (6), Solanke (7).



Subs: Kelly (7), Billing (6), Ouattara (6), Unal (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (5), Tarkowski (6), Branthwaite (6), Godfrey (6), Harrison (6), Onana (6), Garner (6), McNeil (7), Doucoure (6), Calvert-Lewin (6).



Subs: Young (6), Beto (7), Gomes (n/a).



Player of the match: Dominic Solanke.

How late drama unfolded on south coast

This is a crunch time for Everton both on and off the pitch. Their majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said ahead of the game he remained confident the protracted takeover of the club by 777 Partners would be completed soon and herald a brighter future.

The club are also due to find out the verdict of a second charge of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, with a further points deduction a possibility before the end of the season in addition to the six they have already lost.

The omens coming to Bournemouth were not positive for Dyche's side. The Cherries had never lost at home to Everton in the Premier League and the visitors came into the match without a win in 2024.

Team news Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola made four changes from the side that started the stunning 4-3 comeback win over Luton before the international break. Midfielder Tyler Adams made his first start for the Cherries - seven months after his £23m move from Leeds United. The USA captain, who had hamstring surgery shortly after joining the club, replaced Scotland international Ryan Christie. Left-back Milos Kerkez, winger Marcus Tavernier and attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert also started, while defenders Lloyd Kelly and Max Aarons were fit enough to make the bench. Everton boss Sean Dyche made two changes from the team that lost 2-0 at Manchester United on March 9. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who went into the game without scoring in 22 appearances, came back into the side. He replaced Beto while full-back Seamus Coleman took the place of Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Bournemouth made the early running in the spring sunshine as Antoine Semenyo hit a fierce shot at Pickford before Lewis Cook blasted the rebound over.

Slowly Everton began to grow into the game and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, without a goal since October, saw an early effort blocked by Chris Mepham.

Everton were gradually becoming a little bolder and Calvert-Lewin had their best chance when the ball fell to him off James Tarkowski's heel, but he could not generate the required power and Neto pushed the ball to safety.

Image: Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not scored in 23 games across all competitions

With the half drawing to a close, Bournemouth re-exerted themselves and Semenyo struck the base of a post as he seized on a loose ball after Jarrad Branthwaite had got caught up with Tyler Adams.

The home side subsequently appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty, with Dyche and opposite number Andoni Iraola becoming animated in the dugouts.

The pace of the game increased following the break and it was the visitors' turn to ask for a spot-kick when Calvert-Lewin appeared to be tripped by Adams, but referee Sam Barrott waved play on and VAR Michael Oliver decided not to intervene.

Minutes later, Dwight McNeil struck the near post as he attempted a cross with Bournemouth's defenders relieved to see the loose ball go wide after it deflected off Mepham.

Image: Dominic Solanke celebrates after scoring his 16th Premier League goal of the season

Image: Beto equalised for Everton in the 87th minute but it wasn't enough to earn a point

Then Bournemouth struck as Solanke got between Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey to head in substitute Lloyd Kelly's superb cross, taking his tally to 18 across all competitions this season.

Everton looked to have claimed an unlikely point when Neto dropped McNeil's cross right at the feet of Beto, who rolled the ball home from close range to leave Dyche punching the air in the dugout.

But, in a final twist, Smith's deep cross bounced up and hit Coleman on the chest before dropping agonisingly into the net.

Iraola: Bournemouth are looking up

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola praised the performance of Dominic Solanke, who scored his 16th Premier League goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over Everton

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said: "We're on a very good amount of points but we still have nine more chances. We still want to win. Now we are going to take the games one by one.

"For us, it was a very important win. Everton always put you under pressure with the long ball and the set-pieces.

"I think we dealt with it quite well against them and it's not easy to score against them."

Dyche: Everton can't defend like that

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton manager Sean Dyche said he was 'baffled' as to why his side were denied a penalty during the loss to Bournemouth

Everton manager Sean Dyche said: "I'm frustrated and disappointed with the dying embers of the game.

"For such a simple moment we get confused and they get a goal out of nothing really.

"We find a goal and I'm pleased with that, because it's an ugly goal and you can't always score the perfect goal.

"We should go away with a point of course, but we can't defend like that."

On Everton's uncertainty on and off the pitch, Dyche added: "The question marks over this club have been here for two-and-a-half, three years. I believe in the players and I believe in myself."

FPL stats: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton Goals Solanke, Coleman (OG) | Beto Assists Kelly, Smith | McNeil Bonus points Beto (3) | Solanke (2) | Adams (1)

How the match played out...

Opta stats: Everton's misery continues

Everton have now failed to win any of their last 12 Premier League matches (D5 L7) - their joint-longest run in the competition without victory.

Only Sheffield United (10) have scored fewer than Everton's 11 first-half Premier League goals this season after the Toffees saw the first half of their match against Bournemouth end goalless.

On his 358th Premier League appearance for Everton, Seamus Coleman netted his sixth own goal. In the history of the Premier League, only Richard Dunne (10), Jamie Carragher (7), Phil Jagielka (7) and Martin Skrtel (7) have scored more own goals than Coleman.

Bournemouth are unbeaten across all seven of their Premier League home matches against Everton (W5 D2), the Cherries' most matches at the Vitality Stadium against any side in the competition without recording a loss.

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, the joint-most ever scored for the Cherries during a single season in the competition alongside Josh King in 2016-17.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bournemouth host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday at 7.45pm before visiting Luton next Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

The Cherries then welcome Manchester United to the Vitality Stadium on April 13, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Everton travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Tuesday at 7.30pm before hosting Burnley next Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

The Toffees then feature on Monday Night Football when they make the trip to Chelsea on April 15, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.