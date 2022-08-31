Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves: Cherries earn fortunate point as visitors miss host of chances

Bournemouth responded to their 9-0 Liverpool hammering by keeping a clean sheet to frustrate Wolves in a 0-0 draw and stretch their winless run to 12 Premier League matches - but boss Bruno Lage vowed "the goals will come".

Life after Scott Parker began cautiously under interim Cherries boss Gary O'Neil whose side were fortunate not to suffer their fourth defeat of the season.

Wolves were left to rue their missed chances after Raul Jimenez squandered two late opportunities before Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly cleared Daniel Podence's header off the line.

Bruno Lage's Wolves side have not tasted victory in the Premier League since April having taken only three points this season, which leaves them in the bottom three, but he believes performances so far have warranted more and that his side will start to find the net.

"We didn't score, we are frustrated about the result but I said to the players now is not the time to cry over the chances we didn't score," he said, having seen Wolves hit the net just twice in five matches.

"I think we deserved more than what we have at the moment, not just tonight but the other games. I believe the way we're playing, the way we work, the goals will come because we have a lot of players that can score goals."

Player ratings: Bournemouth: Neto (7), Smith (6), Kelly (7), Mepham (7), Zemura (6), Billing (6), Lerma (6), Cook (6), Tavernier (6), Christie (6), Solanke (6).



Subs: Fredericks (6), Moore (6), Anthony (n/a).



Wolves: Sa (7), Collins (7), Neto (7), Neves (7), Jimenez (6), Guedes (6), Jonny (6), Semedo (6), Kilman (7), Nunes (7), Moutinho (7).



Subs: Ait-Nouri (6), Podence (6), Traore (6).



Man of the match: Ruben Neves (Wolves)

How Bournemouth denied Wolves

It was a familiar story for Wolves as they enjoyed plenty of possession but could not find a cutting edge, collecting an xG of 1.54 to Bournemouth's 0.40.

The visitors were within inches of taking the lead during the first half when Matheus Nunes struck a stunning volley from inside the area which cannoned off the crossbar.

Team news Gary O'Neil handed a debut to goalkeeper Neto amid four changes. Captain Lloyd Kelly returned from injury, Philip Billing replaced Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke was preferred over Kieffer Moore.

Bruno Lage named an unchanged team from the side that drew 1-1 with Newcastle last Sunday.

Image: Dominic Solanke battles Jonny for possession

Jimenez missed his first chance of the night shortly afterwards with a header from Pedro Neto's in-swinging corner. Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, on his debut, had unsuccessfully attempted to claim the delivery, but he got better and better as the night went on.

The Cherries showed more ambition at the start of the second half yet Wolves gradually began to dominate again, culminating in a dreadful Jimenez miss. The striker was played through on goal by Podence, but his chip over the onrushing Neto drifted wide as his goal drought extended to 11 Premier League games, his longest dry run.

Image: Raul Jimenez missed several good chances

Wolves continued to push as Jimenez set up Podence for a diving header which was brilliantly cleared off the line by Kelly to earn a much-needed morale-boosting clean sheet for Bournemouth.

Lage: We deserve more

Image: Bruno Lage has sent a warning to the younger players at Wolves

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage: "We created a lot of good chances to score goals. We didn't score, we are frustrated about the result but I said to the players now is not the time to cry over the chances we didn't score. It's one more point in our journey.

"I think we deserved more than what we have at the moment, not just about tonight but the other games. It is what is it and we need to continue to work.

"I believe the way we're playing, the way we work, the goals will come because we have a lot of players that can score goals. Even today we tried so many ways to score and we didn't."

O'Neil: We showed togetherness in adversity

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil: "Did I expect my first game (in management) to be in the Premier League off the back of a tough defeat? No, I didn't. I had 36 hours to think about it and I used all 36 hours thinking.

"The underlying feeling is proud of what they produced and hopefully we can improve certain bits. It all moved pretty quick and I haven't really had time to breathe or assess where we are.

"As a group, they're the most honest, hard-working, together, relentless group that I've ever been involved with, even in my playing career. You can throw everything at them and they will never quit. And I think we have enough to be competitive at this level.

"From what I asked the boys to do this evening, they produced. They showed commitment, bravery, togetherness in a tough moment, so I'm proud of that.

"Of course, we'll look to improve certain bits of it, but as a starting point from where we've been in the last few weeks it's a real positive for us."

Asked whether he's heard anything about a potential replacement for Parker, O'Neil said: "Nothing other than I was asked to take the game this evening and until further notice, so that's all I've been told so far."

Analysis: Lage is right, Wolves will spark soon

Sky Sports' David Richardson:

The fortunes of Raul Jimenez in front of goal sums up Wolves' misfiring start.

After having five shots at goal against Bournemouth - two on target - the striker has now gone 11 Premier League games without finding the net, his longest streak without scoring for the club.

Indeed, questions have been asked of Jimenez as to whether he has been the same player since he fractured his skull two years ago, but his current run of form combines with Wolves' lack of efficiency.

Image: Adama Traore is back at Wolves this season

They have had the fifth-most amount of shots (69) in the Premier League but 30 of them have been off target, the third-worst record. Their xG of 5.69 has them 13th while on chances created (55), Wolves are fourth.

No wonder head coach Bruno Lage is remaining level-headed, believing "the goals will come", not least, perhaps, following the arrival of 6ft 7in striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Wolves are strong in the final third with Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence Hwan Hee-chan, Goncalo Guedes and marauding midfielder Matheus Nunes to call upon. They will start firing soon. Stay patient.

Analysis: Brave Bournemouth show battling qualities

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

It has been a tumultuous five days for Bournemouth. A 9-0 hammering at Liverpool on Saturday was followed by Scott Parker becoming the first Premier League manager of the season to lose his job.

It would have been no surprise to see the Cherries devoid of confidence and ideas as they welcomed Wolves to the south coast on Wednesday evening, but interim boss Gary O'Neil can be proud of his side's battling performance.

Image: Dominic Solanke leaps to head a goal-bound effort

His players responded with a well-earned point against a Wolves team - albeit still winless after their opening five games - full of technical quality. The Cherries showed fight, determination and energy to keep the visitors out. Led by the valiant Lloyd Kelly, who produced a superb goal-line clearance late on to deny Daniel Podence, the hosts deserved a draw.

Bournemouth won 20 of their 24 attempted tackles at the Vitality Stadium. Wolves, in contrast, won 11 of their 26. The home side also made eight defensive interceptions during the match and given the nature of their defeat at Anfield only four days ago, keeping a clean sheet was an admirable response.

Despite conceding 16 goals in the Premier League already this season, there is some positive news. Only two teams - Manchester City and Brighton - have more clean sheets than Bournemouth's two so far this campaign.

If they are "ill-equipped" to compete in the top flight this term, they certainly showed they can dig out results. That will please the next permanent manager.

Opta stats - Wolves start slowly again

Wolves have scored just two goals after five games in successive Premier League campaigns - they had only scored two goals or fewer at this stage of a season twice in their previous 65 top-flight campaigns.

Despite Bournemouth conceding 16 goals in the Premier League so far this season, only two teams (Manchester City and Brighton - both 3) have more clean sheets than their two in 2022-23.

Bournemouth kept a clean sheet the game after conceding nine against Liverpool; the last team in England's top four tiers to do the same was Wigan in November 2009 (1-9 vs Spurs, 1-0 vs Sunderland).

Bournemouth travel to Nottingham Forest and Wolves host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm.