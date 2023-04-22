Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz's late equaliser earns visitors a point after Ivan Toney goal

Douglas Luiz struck late at Brentford to cancel out Ivan Toney's opener and preserve Aston Villa's impressive unbeaten run.

Villa have not lost since February 18, going from the bottom half of the Premier League to contention for European qualification after being rejuvenated by Unai Emery.

Brentford's own push for continental football had flatlined amid a five-game winless run but the hosts looked set to revitalise those hopes when Ivan Toney pounced on Ashley Young's error at the far post.

But the Bees retreated towards their own penalty area as the minutes ticked down and paid the price in the 87th minute when Douglas Luiz seized on a loose ball in the box to fire past David Raya and earn his side a deserved point which leaves them sixth, while their hosts drop to 10th.

Player ratings Brentford: Raya (7), Hickey (7), Pinnock (7), Mee (7), Henry (7), Jensen (7), Norgaard (6), Janelt (6), Mbeumo (7), Toney (7), Schade (6).



Subs: Onyeka (6), Damsgaard (6), Wissa (6), Dasilva (n/a)



Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Young (6), Konsa (7), Mings (6), Moreno (6), Dendoncker (6), Luiz (8), McGinn (7), Buendia (7), Ramsey (7), Watkins (6).



Subs: Olsen (6), Traore (6), Chambers (6), Digne (6).



Player of the match: Douglas Luiz

Wasteful Bees rue missed opportunities

Image: Brentford's Ivan Toney rues a missed chance

Brentford supporters could have been forgiven if they felt a little trepidation in welcoming Villa to west London, given their form has petered out at the exact time that the visitors have turbo-charged theirs.

The Bees had taken two points from their last five games compared to Villa’s 15 but were not overawed by their in-form opponents during an even first half.

Team news Brentford made one change from the defeat to Wolves, with Vitaly Janelt replacing Josh Dasilva

Aston Villa were unsurprisingly unchanged from their win over Newcastle, with Ollie Watkins leading the attack against his former club

Villa did come closest to opening the scoring when Emiliano Buendia’s shot from the edge of the area was tipped wide by Raya, but Bryan Mbeumo then tested Emiliano Martinez after some smart skill in the visitors’ area.

Mathias Jensen scuffed wide after a Leander Dendoncker error and Martinez produced a fine save to deny Toney at close range, but the Villa goalkeeper was forced off by illness at half-time.

That blow seemed to subdue Villa, who were on the back foot for much of the second period and should have gone behind when replacement goalkeeper Robin Olsen spilled the ball at Kevin Schade’s feet, only for the Brentford forward to hit the side-netting when presented with an open goal.

Mbeumo then skied a good chance but redeemed himself minutes later when he picked out Toney with a fine cross from the right, leaving the striker the simple task of turning the ball past Olsen after Young let the ball run across his body.

The goal finally woke Villa from their slumber and they could have been level when Jacob Ramsey scooped a presentable chance over the bar, although Frank Onyeka should have sealed the points for Brentford when he scuffed wide from just yards out after Tyrone Mings misjudged a cross.

Instead it was Villa who stole a point when Luiz struck late on, and the midfielder could have scored a spectacular second deep into injury-time, only to see his 35-yard effort fly just wide of the top corner.

Toney topples Watkins in battle of England hopefuls

Image: Ivan Toney continued his impressive form whereas Ollie Watkins drew a blank

Brentford’s clash with Villa was not just a meeting of two European hopefuls, but also a chance for two candidates for England’s No 9 shirt to come face to face.

Toney was the striker handed the job of backing up Harry Kane by Gareth Southgate last month, but Watkins had surely pushed himself into the England boss’ thoughts after scoring 11 goals in his last 12 games.

However, that record took a hit on his return to his former club as Brentford kept Watkins quiet on a frustrating afternoon for the striker, who has not played for England since winning his seventh cap 13 months ago.

Watkins averages 30.42 touches per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season but Brentford limited him to 24, while his expected goals total of 0.36 was also down from his average of 0.47.

Even more frustrating for Watkins will be the fact that Toney scored his 19th Premier League goal of the season - five more than the Villa striker and just four behind Kane.

There is plenty of time for hopefuls to play themselves into England contention ahead of the next international fixtures in June, but Toney will feel he got the better of his rival Watkins in west London.

Emery admits to below-par performance

Image: Unai Emery said Villa have to be 'happy' with a point

Emery admitted Villa got more than they deserved at Brentford, saying: "I usually analyse the match trying to be focused on how we play. Today we didn't play good but it's a very good point.

"They are a very competent team, they have only lost two matches here and I knew before the match that to win here was going to be very difficult.

"At the end to draw after they scored first is even more difficult. Of course we are not happy for how we played but we have to be happy with an important point."

Thomas Frank's side scored just once from an expected goals total of 2.75, and the manager said: "Do we need to be more ruthless? How do you train ruthlessness? If someone has that magic formula I would buy it.

"The calm, cool part of me looks at the performance and thinks it's close to a complete performance, except for a blip.

"We've given one half-chance away against a team everyone is praising as absolutely fantastic. If you're only leading 1-0 it can happen.

"I'm feeling more for the players, they put an unbelievable effort in."

Opta stats: Villa relishing trips to the capital under Emery

Aston Villa have earned eight points from their four Premier League away games in London under Unai Emery, beating Tottenham and Chelsea and drawing with West Ham and Brentford. They'd only earned seven points from their previous 13 top-flight visits to the capital before his arrival (W2 D1 L10).

Aston Villa have scored in all 19 of their Premier League games under Unai Emery - it's the longest consecutive scoring run any team has had from the start of a manager's tenure in the competition's history.

Brentford's Ivan Toney registered his 40th goal involvement in the Premier League (31 goals, 9 assists), on his 65th appearance, with only Harry Kane (40), Mohamed Salah (39) and Erling Haaland (32) netting more than Toney since the start of last season.

Seven of Douglas Luiz' nine goal involvements in the Premier League this season have come under Unai Emery (three goals, four assists), indeed only Ollie Watkins has been involved in more goals (20) for Aston Villa this season.

Brentford are next in action on Wednesday when they make the short trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge; kick off 7.45pm. The Bees then host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest next Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Aston Villa's next outing is at home to Fulham on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Unai Emery then takes his side to Old Trafford to take on top-four rivals Manchester United next Sunday; kick-off 2pm.