Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace: Vitaly Janelt scores stoppage-time equaliser to cancel out Eberechi Eze's opener

Vitaly Janelt scored a 96th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 home draw against Crystal Palace that extended Brentford’s unbeaten run to 11 Premier League games and denied the visitors a first win of 2023.

Palace had been on course to end their seven-game winless run in all competitions after substitute Eberechi Eze had given the Eagles the lead with a powerful header in the 69th minute.

But the Bees struck with virtually the last touch of the game as substitute Janelt headed home from Bryan Mbeumo's cross to spark wild celebrations at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Player ratings Home Team: Raya (6); Hickey (7), Pinnock (7), Mee (6), Henry (7); Norgaard (7), Jensen (7), Dasilva (6); Mbeumo (7), Wissa (6), Toney (6).



Subs: Schade (6), Lewis-Potter (6), Damsgaard (6), Baptiste (6), Janelt (7).



Away Team: Guaita (6); Clyne (7), Andersen (8), Guehi (7), Mitchell (7); Lokonga (6), Doucoure (6); Olise (7), Ayew (7), Schlupp (6); Mateta (6).



Subs: Eze (7), Edouard (6), Richards (6), Ahamada (6).



Player of the match: Joachim Andersen.

The German's third goal of the season ensures Brentford remain undefeated in the league since October to move six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

Meanwhile, 12th-placed Palace are six points above the relegation zone having only won once in their last 10 league games.

How Palace missed chance to get first win since New Year's Eve

Team news Brentford made three changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Arsenal last weekend for the visit of Crystal Palace.

Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa replaced Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt and Mads Roerslev.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Joachim Andersen came in for James Tomkins and Will Hughes for Palace.

In an exciting opening period, Brentford went closest first in the seventh minute after pinball in the box ended with Christian Norgaard volleying narrowly wide.

Moments later Palace forward Michael Olise drew a good one-handed save from David Raya with a stinging effort from just outside the box.

Mbeumo fired past the same post as Norgaard with a low effort from 20 yards but neither side could find a first-half breakthrough.

Both Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta missed headers early in the second half but Eze got his on target just six minutes after coming on to give Palace the lead.

Image: Eberechi Eze had given Palace the lead

His fourth of the season came as he met Olise's cross to power home past Raya and score only Palace's 21st goal from their 23 Premier League matches.

Palace almost had a second late on when new signing Naouirou Ahamada's dragged a shot wide just inches past the post.

But Brentford struck in the sixth minute of added time as Janelt headed past Vicente Guaita to rescue a point.

Frank jokes: Vieira must hate me!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank conceded Brentford were not at their best in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Janelt's late equaliser ensured the last four meetings between these two sides have ended in draws.

Asked about their even record, Brentford boss Thomas Frank joked in his post-match press conference: "We've equalised twice [late on] - Patrick (Vieira) must hate me!"

Questioned why the games are so tight, he replied: "I don't know actually. Maybe it's because the two teams in the way they're set up just cancel each other out. All four games have had very few chances."

The Danish boss added on the late equaliser: "This group of players are remarkable, top characters and personalities.

"I can push the culture and mentality of the team with my staff up to maybe 90 per cent but the last 10 most important per cent for a top performing team needs to come from within the group and the players are driving that.

"I don't think we performed well; we were average. But the five subs made an impact.

"I think we played slow in moments, too many touches. It wasn't a top performance game, but that can happen."

Vieira: I'm not worried about relegation battle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Vieira described Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw with Brentford as a defeat

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira insists he is "not worried" about getting dragged into a relegation battle despite his side being winless this year.

"I was not worried before the game and I'm not more worried after the game," he said in his post-match press conference.

"It's the Premier League. You look at the table and it's challenging and tough, but until otherwise we have to think about everything so our main focus is the way we perform and how we can improve.

"The last couple of games we've played, I was quite happy with the performances.

"We came here and you look at what they've been doing in the last few games, it's a difficult place to come and to get a result.

"Of course the disappointment is there because we scored the first goal and we conceded in the last minute of the game, so that is the frustration."

Player of the match: Joachim Andersen

Image: Joachim Andersen was superb for Palace at Brentford

Palace defender Joachim Andersen returned to the starting line-up after a month out with a calf issue but played like he had never been out injured.

The Denmark centre-back was an absolute rock at the back for Palace and dealt superbly with Ivan Toney all afternoon.

Opta stats: Brentford draw for 11th time this season

No side has drawn more Premier League games than Brentford so far this season (11). It's four more draws than the Bees had in their 38 games last term.

Since the start of last season, no team has conceded more result altering goals in the 90th minute in more different Premier League games than Crystal Palace (5).

All three of Vitaly Janelt's Premier League goals for Brentford this season have come in home games, and all three have been scored in games that finished in a draw.

Brentford's trip to Manchester United has been postponed due to their opponent's participation in the Carabao Cup final next weekend, meaning the Bees' next outing is at home to west London rivals Fulham on Monday March 6, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Crystal Palace are in action next weekend, with Liverpool visiting Selhurst Park next Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm. Patrick Vieira's side then travel to Aston Villa on Saturday March 4; kick-off 3pm.