Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Josh Dasilva's stoppage-time winner breaks visitors' hearts as Keylor Navas makes two errors

Nottingham Forest's first away win since early January was cruelly taken away from them as Brentford scored twice in the final eight minutes to snatch a 2-1 comeback win.

Steve Cooper's side were comfortably heading for three points after Danilo's strike on the stroke of half-time put them ahead - but Forest, and notably goalkeeper Keylor Navas, chucked away their lead.

With under 10 minutes to go, Ivan Toney's free-kick went round the wall too easily and bounced off the post before squirming through Navas' body and into the bottom corner.

Then, in the 94th minute, substitute Josh Dasilva smashed home past Navas' near post to send the Gtech Community Stadium into raptures.

The result means Forest remain one point above the relegation zone but Leicester can put them in the bottom three if they beat Everton, live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

How a slow game suddenly came to life!

The game started in slow fashion, with Forest not even testing the Brentford goal for 41 minutes.

Meanwhile, Brentford struggled to break down the visitors' backline, with Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade firing straight at Navas with a long-range drive and header respectively.

Player ratings Brentford: Raya (6); Hickey (6), Pinnock (7), Mee (7), Henry (6); Jensen (6), Janelt (5), Damsgaard (5); Mbeumo (6), Toney (6), Schade (7)



Subs: Wissa (6), Dasilva (7), Onyeka (7), Baptiste (6), Ghoddos (6)



Nottingham Forest: Navas (5); Worrall (7), Felipe (7), Niakhate (7); Aurier (6), Mangala (6), Danilo (7), Lodi (6); Gibbs-White (6), Awoniyi (5), Johnson (6)



Subs: Ayew (5), Kouyate (6), Yates (n/a)



Player of the match: Ethan Pinnock

The game suddenly came into life four minutes before the interval. Bees goalkeeper David Raya came out for Brennan Johnson's cross and did not get there, with Taiwo Awoniyi heading over with the goal gaping.

At the other end, Brentford missed their best chance of the afternoon as Ethan Pinnock's long-range drive after a goalmouth scramble was well-saved low down by Navas, with Mikkel Damsgaard pouncing on the rebound, but the Brentford midfielder could only prod the ball straight at Navas from a yard out - and, minutes later, Forest were ahead.

A corner was cleared as far as Morgan Gibbs-White, whose effort was blocked into the path of Danilo who fired past Raya into the top corner.

The second half went to the tune of Brentford holding a lot of possession but creating very few chances against a stubborn visiting defence.

The first two goalscoring opportunities of the second period were of an acrobatic nature - Moussa Niakhate firing straight at Raya at one end and Ben Mee putting a similar effort over at the other.

With 10 minutes to go, Forest were cruising to three points. But Toney's free-kick went round the feeble Forest wall and off the post. The ball, which might have been going in anyway, then bounced off Navas' body and into the bottom corner.

The pressure grew and grew as Aaron Hickey fired wide and Navas stopped Frank Onyeka's deflected effort on the goal line.

But substitute Dasilva cut inside too easily and his near-post shot went through Navas' gloves and in at the near post. There was a brief VAR check for an offside on fellow sub Yoane Wissa - who may have blocked Navas' vision - but he was millimetres onside.

The goal-given graphic caused an almighty roar in the Brentford home end - which took them through to full-time.

Analysis: Unlucky 13 for Navas

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at the Gtech Community Stadium:

Nottingham Forest signed Keylor Navas to bring his wealth of experience to aid their survival charge.

He made vital saves to keep a clean sheet on his debut against Leeds - and many thought it was a shrewd signing.

But in this game he took his side from being three more points closer to safety to right back in the mire.

The four-time European champion had a relatively easy game up until that point. He made three vital saves to deny Kevin Schade, Ethan Pinnock and Mikkel Damsgaard in the minutes before his side took the lead - and was relatively untroubled in the second period.

But the man for the big moment let two Brentford goals squirm through and Forest ended up with nothing. There was a bit of luck about the two goals - but a player of his experience has to do better. Both goals had a combined xG of 0.09.

Since that debut against Leeds, Navas has not kept a clean sheet in 13 games. Unlucky for him and his club.

