Brentford 1-4 Wolves: Nathan Collins makes multiple errors as Hee-Chan Hwang's double consigns Bees to another loss

Brentford's Nathan Collins presented former club Wolves with some Christmas gifts as some shambolic defending saw Gary O'Neil's side run out 4-1 winners in west London.

A stunning first half saw three goals scored in both nets in the space of three minutes - as Mario Lemina headed home unmarked from Pablo Sarabia's stunning cross (13) - before a horrendous Collins backpass from the kick-off allowed Hwang to score his first with ease (14).

Brentford then responded two minutes later through Yoane Wissa's strike (16) but Wolves restored their two-goal lead as Hwang was allowed to flick and finish at the near post in acres of space on the edge of the area.

Collins' evening got worse as he missed a sitter in the first half by heading over from close range and as Brentford's hope dwindled late on, the centre-back - who cost the Bees a club record £23m in the summer - clumsily gave the ball straight to Matheus Cunha late on, who squared for substitute Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to sweep home (79).

The victory secured back-to-back wins and the end of a four-game losing away streak for Wolves in the Premier League, as they rise to 11th.

But Brentford face the prospect of being relegation candidates this season, with the Bees now four points above the drop zone after a run of six defeats in seven.

Asked what Frank said to under-fire defender Collins after the game, the Brentford boss said: "I told him it will never be as worse as this, with a smile on my face and being ironic. He has been a positive player for us, when he got injured in the international break he was on a really good run of form and performed so well for us. It happens.

"Today, it will be tough. Tonight he will be down but one thing for sure: tomorrow it's a fact that the sun will rise again. A new day and opportunity and I have no doubt he will walk in to the training ground head high.

"That's what you do, you can't sit in the corner and feel sorry for yourself. Otherwise you get lost."

Player ratings Brentford: Flekken (4); Roerslev (5), Collins (2), Pinnock (5), Ghoddos (6); Norgaard (6), Yarmoliuk (4), Janelt (6); Lewis-Potter (6), Maupay (6), Wissa (7)



Subs: , Jensen (6), Damsgaard (5), Peart-Harris (n/a), Olakigbe (n/a)



Wolves: Sa (7); Kilman (6), S.Bueno (7), Toti (8); Semedo (6), Lemina (7), Gomes (7), Ait-Nouri (6); Hwang (8), Cunha (7), Sarabia (8)



Subs: Doyle (6), Doherty (6), Bellegarde (7), Bueno (6)



Player of the match: Toti Gomes (Wolves)

How Wolves ran riot in west London

A sensational half of chances started with Brentford doing the early running with a couple of half chances. Toti Gomes denied Wissa a tap-in with a late clearance while Matheus Cunha denied Vitaly Janelt at the near post from a corner.

Team news Brentford made three changes from the team that lost to Aston Villa, with Ben Mee, Zanka and Mikkel Damsgaard making way for Nathan Collins, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Neal Maupay coming in.

Wolves were without Craig Dawson who picked up a gash on the knee against Chelsea, so Santi Bueno started. Pedro Neto was on the bench for his first appearance since October.

But Wolves scored from their first clear-cut chance of the game as a corner was cleared back out to Sarabia, who curled in a glorious ball for Lemina to head home the opener.

And it went from bad to worse for Brentford from the kick-off as Collins, playing in his first game against Wolves since his £23m summer move from Molineux, put a short backpass back to goalkeeper Mark Flekken, leaving Hwang to round the Brentford goalkeeper and tap home.

But all of a sudden, Brentford's attack helped their defence by bringing them back into the game. Maupay's deft flick released Wissa in the box, who fired past Jose Sa and even avoided a VAR check for offside in the process.

Image: Yoane Wissa pulls a goal back for Brentford against Wolves

Brentford could have been level almost instantly when Janelt was found at the back post but his close-range header was held by Sa - but back came Wolves with another twist.

Flekken's clearance was met by Toti on the halfway line and his header reached the unmarked Hwang on the edge of the box. The South Korean flicked the ball over Ethan Pinnock and finished at the near post for his 10th Premier League goal of the season.

In a superb opening period, there was still time for Collins to head over unmarked for Brentford at close-range, while Maupay fired wide in the last kick of the half after Wissa squared to him in the box.

Image: Hee-Chan Hwang scores his second goal of the game to give Wolves a 3-1 lead at Brentford

Brentford missed more good chances at the start of the second half as both Keane Lewis-Potter and substitute Mikkel Damsgaard missed the chance to stab home from close range from Wissa's cross.

The same three Brentford players combined later in the half as Lewis-Potter burst down the left this time but neither of the other two could tap home.

Wolves threatened to get a fourth goal as Rayan Ait-Nouri fed Cunha in the box but the Wolves striker hit the post - but then that result-sealing goal came courtesy of another Collins clanger.

Image: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde celebrates after scoring Wolves' fourth goal at Brentford

The centre-back, under no pressure at all, gifted Cunha the ball and he rolled the back simply for Bellegarde to stroke home.

It could have been worse for Collins and Brentford as Bellegarde ran past the same defender and forced Flekken into a good near post stop - but this was a night to forget for the home defence.

Frank: Stay calm and believe in the work we do

Brentford manager Frank said he was aware of Brentford's position in the league table - four points above the relegation zone amidst this poor run of form - but has told his players to stay off social media and ignore the noise.

"Unfortunately, it's one of these games where you maybe have every year," he said. "We had one last year when we were away to Newcastle, when Ethan Pinnock gave one goal away and an own goal, then David [Raya] made another and we lost 5-1. It was a flashback to this.

"Two big mistakes which cost us goals, and then two goals when we hit our high level of defending we don't give it away.

"We did a lot of good things and created a lot of good chances. It was a little bit of a weird one. So a lot of effort from the boys. It's football, it happens. And it's in moments like this where moments go against you where you need to show resilience. It's a good team and squad, we have character in abundance so we go again on Saturday.

"It's a big thing in this football world to stay calm and believe in the work we do and the process. That's what we do, that's what made us come out of difficult runs of results in the past. That will get us out of this minor run of bad form and results. I came into this game with a big belief that we could have won.

"I know how the table looks, but I'm not looking at it if that makes sense. I can't change anything the only thing I can change is to turn things around for the game against Crystal Palace. Pick the right team and make the right tactics.

"I'm not on social media and there's no reason to read the newspapers tomorrow. Personally me, I'm fine. It's more the staff members, maybe a little bit the players, my advice would be read nothing and don't speak to family or friends and focus on what we can do."

O'Neil praises Wolves fans for support

Wolves fans chanted manager Gary O'Neil's name for lengthy periods in the second half and the man himself was full of praise for the away support after such a long run on the road without a win.

"They've been incredible to me if we're honest. I have an unbelievable respect for the fans and what they given to the group and the support on the road.

"I can understand how underwhelming it felt when Gary O'Neil was appointed manager but I appreciate the backing they've given, me but especially the team. The connection with them has been my biggest positive so far since taking over at Wolverhampton.

Image: Wolves ended a run of four straight losses on the road

"It's great to give them two great results over Christmas, to beat Chelsea at home with what they've got valuable and then to come here where they had ten days rest, is unbelievable.

"When I arrived, there was quite a bit of noise of it being a difficult season for the club as we were trying to earn our £100m profit in the window for FFP reasons. There were not a lot of teams doing that, I think Brighton got a decent profit and then ourselves.

"The fact there's so much less depth but there are improvements is incredible. Channy is not a No 9 but he's pulling his weight. Losing Neves and Moutinho in the summer, people asked questions but Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes have been fantastic."

Analysis: Brentford face crucial month ahead

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at the Gtech Community Stadium:

Brentford currently have all the hallmarks of a team on the slide. Poor in both boxes, Championship-level defending and home form disappearing.

The west Londoners have now lost four Premier League home games this season - that's twice as many as they lost in the whole of last term. Wednesday's loss to Wolves was the first time they have conceded four goals at home since their promotion two and a half years ago.

Defeat to Wolves proved the Gtech has not been the 'under the lights fortress' that we had become accustomed to knowing. It appears Brentford's 'new kids on the block' shine has disappeared.

A lot of the responsibility of Wednesday's 4-1 home loss to Wolves will fall at Nathan Collins' feet after his high-profile errors. But there were the countless opportunities missed by the front three, ones that returning striker Ivan Toney would have gobbled up.

Brentford now face a big next month both on and off the pitch. Will they keep Toney? Can they add as the likes of Yoane Wissa - the only bright spark against Wolves - goes to the Africa Cup of Nations?

But more immediately, there's Saturday's game away at Crystal Palace. Whoever out of Thomas Frank or Roy Hodgson loses that one could be under big pressure.

Brentford's next game is at Crystal Palace on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

The Bees then face a rematch with Wolves, who visit the Gtech Community Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Friday January 5; kick-off 7.15pm.

Wolves are next in action on Saturday when they host Everton; kick-off 3pm.