Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth: Super sub Kaoru Mitoma nets double in comeback win

Kaoru Mitoma sprung from the bench to score a second-half double as Brighton came from behind for a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, who remain winless.

Perhaps feeling the effects from their first European night on Thursday, Brighton were off colour in a first half dominated by Bournemouth, who opened the scoring through Dominic Solanke. However, they could not take a lead into half-time as Milos Kerkez headed past his own goalkeeper.

Mitoma's arrival kicked Brighton into life and he took just 16 seconds to give them the lead after the break before wrapping up the points with a close-range header on 77 minutes.

Brighton, with a third straight 3-1 Premier League win, are up to third while Bournemouth remain winless this season.

Seagulls recover after slow start...

Roberto De Zerbi rotated his goalkeepers, replacing Jason Steele with Bart Verbruggen, but Bournemouth did a fine job of cutting out his passing options from the first whistle.

Player ratings Brighton: Verbruggen (5), Veltman (7), Dunk (8), Webster (7), Estupinan (7), Dahoud (7), Gilmour (7), Adingra (7), Welbeck (5), Ferguson (5), Buonanotte (5)



Subs: Mitoma (9), Fati (7), Baleba (7), Joao Pedro (7)



Bournemouth: Neto (5), Kerkez (6), Kelly (6), Zabarnyi (6), Aarons (6), Cook (7), Billing (6), Christie (6), Tavernier (6), Kluivert (6), Solanke (7)



Subs: Semenyo (7), Brooks (6), Outtara (6), Senesi (6), Traore (6)



Player of the match: Karou Mitoma

Verbruggen was becoming frustrated and on 25 minutes the Dutchman hesitated on the edge of the area as he attempted to play the ball out. Ryan Christie charged down the clearance and the ball rolled to Solanke, who chipped the stranded 'keeper into an empty net from 20 yards.

Team news Lewis Dunk and Evan Ferguson started but Pascal Gross, Karou Mitoma and Solly March all missed out from the start. Facundo Buonanotte made his Premier League appearance of the season.

Dango Ouattara for Justin Kluivert was the only Bournemouth change from their 0-0 draw with Chelsea

Brighton, uncharacteristically flat through the first period, failed to register a touch in the Bournemouth box until the 44th minute. It was from that first spell of press they equalised from.

A goalmouth scramble saw Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have efforts cleared off the line before Billy Gilmour swung the ball back into the box. Kerkez climbed at the near post in a bid to clear the danger, only to glance the ball past goalkeeper Neto and into his own net.

De Zerbi made a double change at the break, sending on Mitoma and Ansu Fati.

It had an immediate impact as just 17 seconds from the restart, Mitoma had the ball in the net. Barcelona loanee Fati linked with Mahmoud Dahoud and he found, who slid it past Neto to cap a fantastic goal.

With Brighton now in firmly the ascendancy, Dunk headed narrowly wide from a corner before Fati failed to convert a cross from Simon Adingra.

Mitoma put Brighton further ahead when he nodded in Pervis Estupinan's cross with 13 minutes left.

Solanke almost scrambled one back for the Cherries from close range late on but his effort was cleared off the line by the brilliant Dunk.

It's now 10 winless games across the summer for Bournemouth while Brighton go marching on.

De Zerbi: The worst we've played under me

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi: "We played the worst game in my time - we were lucky. It was a tough game in this period with it being a first game after a European game. We need to get used to this. I changed a lot of players because we need to give players a game on the bench as we don't want to lose players like Pascal Gross and Lewis Dunk. We have to adapt. It was important that despite not playing well we showed character. If you want to reach the new target you need to play well but we can't forget character and passion - on that front we deserved to win."

Opta stats: Magic Mitoma

Brighton's second goal was scored just 16 seconds into the second half by half-time substitute Kaoru Mitoma, the fastest by a substitute in a Premier League game since Sammy Ameobi scored eight seconds into the second half for Newcastle United against Spurs in October 2014.

Brighton have won five of their first six Premier League matches this season (L1) - they are first side not among the 'big six' (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Spurs) to do so in a season since Charlton Athletic in 2005-06.

Brighton have made 20 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season, more than any other team. At this stage last season, the Seagulls had only made three changes.

Brighton visit Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday at 7.45pm before travelling to Aston Villa in the Premier League next Saturday at 12.30pm.

Bournemouth host Stoke City on Wednesday at 7.45pm in the Carabao Cup third round before Arsenal are the visitors to the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League next Saturday at 3pm.