Brighton 2-1 Brentford: Jack Hinshelwood's first senior goal seals hosts' first home Premier League win since September

Brighton secured a first home Premier League win since September thanks to a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

There was nothing to choose between the two sides until Bryan Mbeumo, who was later forced from the field through injury, opening the scoring from the penalty spot (27) after Jan Paul van Hecke had dragged down Vitaly Janelt.

However, Brighton responded just four minutes later through Pascal Gross' powerful strike (31) into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Brighton's winning moment came just after Jack Hinshelwood blocked Yoane Wissa's goalbound shot on the goal line. The full-back popped up at the other end to head home Gross' inviting cross to seal all three points with his first senior goal.

The win sees Roberto De Zerbi's side, who sealed just a second win in the league since September, move up to seventh. The Seagulls are now a point behind sixth-placed Newcastle, while Brentford, who missed out on the chance to draw level on points with Brighton, stay 11th.

Hinshelwood's night to remember...

Brentford looked to match up with Brighton by playing with a back four rather than the three-man defence they have been known to use away from home in the past, and the ploy worked for Thomas Frank's side.

Bees captain Janelt was pulled down by Van Hecke following an impressive burst into the box and Mbeumo coolly sent Jason Steele the wrong way to find the bottom left corner from 12 yards.

Player ratings Brighton: Steele (6), Gross (8), Van Hecke (6), Julio (6), Hinshelwood (8), Gilmour (7), Baleba (6), Mitoma(7), Adingra (7), Buonanotte (6), Pedro (6).



Subs used: Milner (6), Ferguson (6), Veltman (6), Moder (n/a), Baker-Boaitey (n/a).



Brentford: Flekken (7), Roerslev (6), Pinnock (7), Mee (6), Janelt (7), Onyeka (6), Yarmoliuk (5), Mbeumo (7), Baptiste (6), Ghoddos (7), Maupay (5).



Subs used: Wissa (6), Lewis-Potter (6), Damsgaard (6), Peart-Harris (n/a).



Player of the match: Pascal Gross.

De Zerbi's side didn't panic and swiftly got back on level terms four minutes later. Gross, leading the team in place of the suspended Lewis Dunk, thumped home the equaliser, taking a touch on the edge of the Bees' 18-yard box after collecting the ball from Kaoru Mitoma before rifling a left-footed drive into the bottom right corner.

Brentford then suffered a huge setback when the hobbling Mbeumo was helped from the field after going over on his right ankle after a coming together with Gross.

Image: Jan Paul van Hecke turns away from Neal Maupay

After the break, teenager Hinshelwood took centre stage.

He made key contributions at either end in the space of two minutes to decisively turn the game in Brighton's favour.

The academy graduate, who joined the club at the age of seven, was alert to deny Wissa a certain goal before rising above substitute Keane Lewis-Potter at the other end to nod in Gross' cross from the left.

Team news headlines It was three changes for Brighton as Kaoru Mitoma, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro all came into the starting line up. Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman dropped to the subs bench, while Adam Lallana was missing from the Brighton squad.

Mads Roerslev and Shandon Baptiste started for Brentford at the Amex in two changes made by Thomas Frank. They replaced Christian Norgaard, who was suspended, while Yoane Wissa was a substitute. In more positive news for Brentford, Mikkel Damsgaard was involved for the first time since August.

Brentford rarely threatened to snatch a point and could have finished the game a man down after Wissa made contact with Gilmour's face with his hand, which resulted in a booking from referee Peter Bankes.

Brighton had chances to make the result comfortable, with Simon Adingra twice going close, before Hinshelwood jubilantly celebrated a night to remember with the home fans.

Brighton's trust in youth rewarded again

Image: Jack Hinshelwood celebrates after putting Brighton 2-1 ahead

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew:

"It was a night to remember for Jack Hinshelwood.

"The academy graduate, who joined the club at the age of seven, was Brighton's matchwinner, heading home Pascal Gross' cross in the second half moments after denying Yoane Wissa with a goal-line block.

"It was those two key contributions in the space of two minutes that decisively turned the game in Brighton's favour and earned him a standing ovation when he was replaced in the 73rd minute.

"Not only was a proud moment for Sussex-born Hinshelwood, whose father Adam played 100 league games for Brighton between 2002 and 2009, and his family, but it was another proud moment for Brighton, who have a reputation for continually putting their trust in young players.

"Teenagers have now scored 18 Premier League goals in 2023 for Roberto De Zerbi's side, which is the most by a team in a single year since Liverpool in 1998 (25).

"Brighton's eye for a gem of a young player is unrivalled and you can see what it means to the supporters, who stayed in their numbers as Hinshelwood jubilantly celebrated his night to remember with them."

The story of the match...

Opta stats: Brighton's scoring run continues...

Image: Pascal Gross celebrates scoring Brighton's equaliser

Brighton and Hove Albion have scored in 31 consecutive Premier League matches, only the fourth team to ever score in more than 30 games in a row, along with Arsenal (55 between May 2001-Nov 2002), Man Utd (36 between Dec 2007-Nov 2008) and Liverpool (36 between Mar 2019-Feb 2020).

Brighton are only the fifth side to both score and concede in each of their opening 15 matches of an English top-flight season, and first since Wolves in 1934/35 (16).

Teenagers have scored 18 Premier League goals in 2023 for Brighton & Hove Albion, the most by a team in a single year since Liverpool in 1998 (25).

Brighton and Hove Albion have now gone 19 Premier League games in a row without a clean sheet, the longest current run of any side in the division.

Brighton are back in action on Saturday as they host Burnley in the Premier League, kick-off 3pm. they then play their final Europa League game on Thursday December 14 as they host Marseille, kick-off 8pm.

Brentford travel to Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm. They then take on Aston Villa on Sunday December 17, kick-off 2pm.