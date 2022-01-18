Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel's side extend their winless Premier League run with draw at the Amex Stadium

Chelsea extended their winless Premier League run to four games and missed the chance to go second in the table after drawing 1-1 with Brighton.

Thomas Tuchel's side could have gone above Liverpool with victory at the Amex Stadium, and they went ahead during a first-half lull as Hakim Ziyech hammered home from the top of the area in the 28th minute.

Brighton showed plenty of promise without much end product and looked headed for another result where the scoreline did match their performance. But on the hour, an unmarked Adam Webster - named captain for the evening - nodded home to see the Seagulls go five games unbeaten in the Premier League.

The opening 15 minutes were a quiet affair at a chilly Amex Stadium, and Brighton could have taken an early lead. Danny Welbeck flicked the ball into Jakub Moder's path, but he just sent his effort wide. It took 14 minutes for Chelsea's first shot as Cesar Azpilicueta's effort was tipped over the crossbar by Robert Sanchez.

4 - Chelsea (D3 L1) are now four Premier League matches with a win, the first time a Thomas Tuchel side has embarked on such a run since October 2016 during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund. Discomfort. #BHACHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 18, 2022

The game continued to meander and out of nowhere, Chelsea took the lead just before the break. It was some neat play between N'Golo Kante and Ziyech on the right before the latter swept the ball under the outstretched leg of Alexis Mac Allister. Sanchez got a hand to it but it fizzed past him and into the back of the net.

Chelsea threatened a second soon after as Marcos Alonso fired a cross in from the left, but Sanchez was there to punch away. Jorginho then skied the rebound into the stands. It was a similar story for Callum Hudson-Odoi just before the break too, who looked certain to score on the angle, but lifted his effort over the crossbar.

Team news Brighton made three changes. Adam Lallana missed out through injury, while Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard started on the bench. Tariq Lamptey came straight back into the XI against his former club, with Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck also included from the start.

Chelsea also made three changes. Malang Sarr, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic dropped to the bench, with Jorginho, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi into the XI.

Brighton continued to steal possession in a number of promising positions throughout the first half, but they ended it without a shot on target. However, immediately after the break, they fired a warning shot at Chelsea. Welbeck was fed down the left of the area, but lifted his shot over the target.

On the hour mark, Brighton found the target twice - and one was the equaliser. It came from a corner, won by Mac Allister as Kepa pushed his effort away at the near post. The midfielder then delivered the set-piece, with Webster completely unmarked and able to emphatically head the ball home.

Image: Adam Webster celebrates his equaliser against Chelsea

Immediately after the goal, Welbeck made way for Neal Maupay and Brighton kicked into another gear. The substitute striker continued to test the Chelsea defender, while Webster's Lionel Messi-inspired run into the area saw his squared ball easily collected by Kepa

Both sides continued to push for the winner and Tuchel - fresh from his win as best men's coach at the FIFA Best awards on Monday - made his intention clear in the 80th minute when he made a triple substitution, bringing on Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

But the trio could not inspire Chelsea to victory - Kovacic having the best effort as he lashed an effort wide - as the Blues missed the chance to keep some semblance of pace with Manchester City in first. They remain third on 44 points, one point behind Liverpool who have two games in hand.

Brighton remain in ninth as their recent resurgence continues, and will now have one eye on a potential European push, just three points behind Manchester United in seventh.

What's next?

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 23rd January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Brighton are back in action on Sunday when they take on Leicester in the Premier League; kick-off 2pm. Chelsea play on the same day and face another huge fixture when they welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.