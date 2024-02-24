Brighton 1-1 Everton: Lewis Dunk heads in 95th-minute equaliser for 10-player Seagulls

Lewis Dunk headed in a 95th-minute equaliser to earn 10-player Brighton a point and maintain their long unbeaten run at home with a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite had slammed Everton into a shock 73rd-minute lead before Billy Gilmour was sent off late on as Brighton looked to be heading for their first league defeat at the Amex Stadium since August.

But captain Dunk, on his 400th league appearance for the club, rose to head in Pascal Gross' injury-time cross to earn a deserved point after the hosts, who recorded 23 shots, had failed to capitalise on dominating possession throughout.

Brighton gained ground on sixth-placed Manchester United, now trailing them by five points, while Everton are one point above the bottom three and without a league win in nine games.

Player ratings: Brighton: Verbruggen (6), Igor (6), Van Hecke (7), Dunk (8), Lamptey (7), Gross (8), Gilmour (4), Adingra (6), Buonanotte (6), Welbeck (6), Ferguson (5).



Subs: Estupinan (6), Fati (6), Veltman (6), Enciso (6), Lallana (6).



Everton: Pickford (), Godfrey (), Tarkowski (), Branthwaite (), Mykolenko (), Harrison (), Gueye (), Garner (), McNeil (), Doucoure (), Calvert-Lewin ().



Subs: Onana (7), Beto (6), Young (n/a)



Player of the Match: Pascal Gross

How Brighton denied Everton

Image: Lewis Dunk celebrates his late Brighton equaliser

Brighton started fast but were wasteful which set the tone for their performance. Danny Welbeck passed up three opportunities in the opening 20 minutes while Simon Adingra sent a powerful shot just wide of the top left corner.

Everton created only one chance in a one-sided first half, yet it was probably the best of the lot. A cross from Vitalii Mykolenko looked destined for the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin until Dunk intervened and glanced the ball behind.

Image: Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite (left) and Brighton's Evan Ferguson battle for the ball

Roberto De Zerbi received his yellow card of the season early in the second half after protesting too vociferously that James Tarkowski deserved a second booking for a foul on Welbeck.

Team news: Julio Enciso returned to the Brighton squad for the first time since August, but Kaoru Mitoma missed out with a back injury.

Roberto De Zerbi made two changes from their 5-0 win at Sheffield United as Evan Ferguson came in for Mitoma while Igor Julio replaced Adam Webster at left-back.

Everton made just one change from their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday night with Jack Harrison replacing Ashley Young.

Brighton then had a huge let-off when Dwight McNeil's cross was volleyed goalward by Abdoulaye Doucoure - Everton's first shot of the match - with Tariq Lamptey brilliantly heading it clear from underneath the crossbar.

Image: Everton's players mob Jarrad Branthwaite after he scored the first goal of the game

Everton had grown into the game and started believing they could steal a victory. The moment came when Branthwaite took a touch in the box before hammering an effort into the top right corner.

Eight minutes later things got worse for Brighton as Gilmour was sent off for his studs-up challenge on Amadou Onana.

But Brighton laid siege to the Everton goal despite the setback and Dunk towered above Ben Godfrey to head into the right corner to deny them a crucial victory.

Opta Stats: Dunk follows in Terry's footsteps vs Everton

Brighton are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League home games (W5 D6), only losing once in their last 15 at the American Express Stadium (W7 D7) despite keeping just one clean sheet in that time (0-0 against Wolves in January).

Everton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against Brighton W2 D2), scoring eight goals and conceding just two.

Lewis Dunk's 95th-minute goal for Brighton was the latest equaliser Everton have conceded in a Premier League away game since John Terry made it 3-3 in the 98th minute for Chelsea in January 2016.

Brighton have both scored and conceded in 21 of their 26 Premier League games this season, more than any other side in the competition.

Brighton vs Everton FPL stats Goals Dunk | Branthwaite Assists Gross Bonus points Gross (3pts), Dunk (2pts), Branthwaite (1pt)

Play Fantasy Premier League and see more stats here

Brighton visit Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm, before taking on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday March 2.

Everton, meanwhile, host West Ham in the Premier League at Goodison Park at 3pm on the same day.