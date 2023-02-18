Brighton 0-1 Fulham: Manor Solomon's late strike sees frustrated Seagulls beaten

Manor Solomon's late strike saw Fulham complete a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Brighton, despite another dominant performance from the Seagulls.

Both teams went into the game locked on 35 points as they chase a European spot but a late strike from Solomon - scoring in the 88th minute for a second Premier League game in a row - sees Fulham leapfrog their opponents into sixth place.

It is a frustrating result for Brighton, who see their five-match unbeaten league run come to an end. They were dominant throughout, registering 20 shots and 65 per cent of possession.

Both Solly March and Deniz Undav had second-half goals ruled out for offside, while two penalty calls - the first more likely to have been given than the second - went unanswered. They also faced an impressive Bernd Leno, who seemed to continuously stop each of the 20 shots Brighton sent his way.

But it was Solomon's late strike into the far corner that saw Fulham head back to London with the victory. They are now on 38 points, one behind Tottenham - who face West Ham on Super Sunday - and three points ahead of Brighton, who slip into seventh.

How Fulham snatched three points at the Amex

Image: Evan Ferguson was denied by Bernd Leno in the highlights of the first half

It was a bright start from the in-form Seagulls. Evan Ferguson saw a shot inside two minutes fired wide, before March - picked out by a sensational diagonal ball from Karou Mitoma - curled an effort past the post.

But the half soon lost its zip, although Brighton continued to see half-chances. Joel Veltman's shot was blocked by Tim Ream's shoulder, while some good goalkeeping from Leno saw the ball away from Ferguson's feet before he could slot into an open net. The 18-year-old had another half-chance late in the half blocked behind by the impressive Issa Diop.

Team news Brighton made one change from their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Denis Undav dropped to the bench with Evan Ferguson back in the XI.

Fulham were without Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was the only change to Marco Silva’s XI from their win against Nottingham Forest. The striker had not recovered from a knock, with Harry Wilson coming in.

The second period was far more entertaining and began with Lewis Dunk nodding just wide from a March corner. Soon after, Brighton had a penalty shout turned down after Veltman caught the legs of Antonee Robinson. There was arguably a case for a review, but VAR did not intervene.

The hosts did have the ball in the net for the first time in the 57th minute as March slotted past Leno, but he was correctly flagged offside. Two minutes later, Brighton saw one of the best chances of the game.

Image: Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma was largely kept quiet by Fulham's Kenny Tete

After a lightning-quick break, March sent in a cross from the left. Alexis Mac Allister was there to send the ball on target with his first touch, but Leno made a superb, leaping save to keep the effort out.

Brighton had another penalty shout turned down just after the hour. Mitoma clattered into the back of Tete, who did a good job of marking the in-form winger throughout. The referee again waved away the claims, which looked to be the right call.

The Seagulls continued to be frustrated and had another goal ruled out in the 77th minute. It was a much tighter offside this time, needing a VAR intervention. Mac Allister slotted Undav in down the left of the area, whose squared pass was slotted home by Facundo Buonanotte. The flag was up and the goal ruled out, and VAR confirmed Undav was offside.

Fulham pulled off the ultimate smash-and-grab with 120 seconds of normal time to play. Carlos Vinicius won the midfield battle before sweeping the ball forward for Solomon's run. The Brighton defenders could not keep up as he hit a low, hard shot into the far corner as Fulham secured the win.

Player of the match - Bernd Leno

There were a few impressive performances from Fulham in defence. Diop and Ream made some superb blocks, Tete had the hard task of marshalling Mitoma, Estupinan and then Lamptey, which he did effectively.

But as the game went on, Leno was needed more and more as Brighton peppered his goal with shots. The snapshot save saw him deny Mac Allister, but he was consistently in the right place at the right time to frustrate Brighton and keep a clean sheet.

Brighton 0-1 Fulham - FPL stats

Brighton vs Fulham - FPL stats Goals: Solomon

Assists: Vinicius

Bonus points: Leno (3), Estupinan (2), Diop (1)

Brighton's trip to Newcastle next weekend has been postponed due to their opponent's participation in the Carabao Cup final, meaning their next outing is away to Stoke in the FA Cup on Tuesday February 28; kick-off 7.15pm.

Fulham's next game is at home to Wolves on Friday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm. Marco Silva's side then host Leeds in the FA Cup on Tuesday February 28; kick-off 7.45pm.