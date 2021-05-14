Brighton vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Brighton will be without both Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay for Saturday's Premier League visit of West Ham.
The pair were shown red cards in the defeat at Wolves last time out and serve a ban this weekend.
Solly March (knee) and Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) are also out with doubts over Davy Propper (ankle) and Joel Veltman (calf) - although Adam Lallana should be fit following his own calf issue.
Declan Rice could return for West Ham after six weeks out with a knee injury. Aaron Cresswell should also be fit despite limping off in last weekend's defeat by Everton.
But Mark Noble, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini are injury doubts.
How to follow
Brighton vs West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows' prediction
The door has come ajar again for West Ham in their pursuit of a top-four finish but this isn't an ideal fixture.
Expectation will be on them here to leave with three points but in truth, there really isn't much between the teams despite their league positions. Brighton are underrated, West Ham overrated. Plus, the Hammers looked quite clueless in the final third when tasked with breaking down a well-organised back five against Everton. They will face a similar problem here.
I was keen on backing the hosts but yet again the markets have them firmly on side with only 15/8 with Sky Bet available.
With such little juice in the outright match prices, my eyes have wandered to the shots market where I'll be backing my old friend Yves Bissouma. Punts on him to score in recent weeks have gone astray but he's been peppering the opposition goal with efforts that have admittedly varied in quality.
But that's the beauty with backing these type of shots bets, it doesn't matter if it's blocked, speculative or downright rubbish, a shot is a shot. The Evens for him to fire two shots at goal, something he's done in four of his last five matches, is appealing.
SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-0
BETTING ANGLE: Yves Bissouma to have two or more shots (Evens with Sky Bet)
PL Permutations
Back in genuine contention to qualify for the Champions League after Arsenal's win at Chelsea?
Yes, but David Moyes' side still have plenty of work to do if they are to reach the top four: although they have a game in hand on their London rivals, West Ham are still six points behind Chelsea.
West Ham are still eight points behind Leicester with three games to go - meaning that only three wins out of three will be sufficient to give them any chance of finishing above Brendan Rodgers' side.
Behind West Ham, Tottenham and Everton are both two points shy of the Hammers having played the same number of games.
As above, Arsenal's Europa League exit means the Hammers will avoid the nightmare scenario of finishing fourth but missing out on the Champions League - which would have happened had both Chelsea and Arsenal finished outside the top four and won the Champions League and Europa League respectively.
And they remain in contention for a place in the Europa Conference League if they finish best of the rest among sides not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.
Opta stats
- Brighton have never failed to score in their seven Premier League meetings with West Ham. The last four between the sides have ended level, while the Seagulls won each of the first three.
- West Ham have faced Brighton more often (7) without ever winning than they have any other opponent in the Premier League (D4 L3).
- Brighton and Hove Albion have won three of their last seven home Premier League games (D2 L2), one more than in their previous 23 matches at the Amex (W2 D11 L10).
- West Ham United have only picked up two wins in 11 Premier League matches on Saturdays this season (D2 L7), a win ratio of just 18%. In only two previous league seasons have they had a lower win percentage in Saturday matches - 15% in 2010-11 and 16% in 1970-71.
- Brighton have kept six clean sheets in their nine home Premier League matches in 2021, only one fewer than they managed in their previous two calendar years combined (7 - 5 in 2019, 2 in 2020).
- West Ham have won eight away Premier League matches this season, only winning more in two top-flight seasons: 10 in 1926-27 (finished 6th) and nine in 1985-86 (finished 3rd).
- Brighton have been shown six red cards in the Premier League this season, their most in a single league campaign since 2011-12 (8). Last time out against Wolves, they had two players sent off in a league match (Dunk and Maupay) for the first time since December 2011 vs Burnley.
- Brighton have dropped 23 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season and have lost five matches after taking the lead - in their first three seasons in the competition, the Seagulls only lost six such matches.
- Brighton's Pascal Groß has five Premier League assists in 17 games in 2021, three more than he managed in 25 appearances in 2020. The German has also created 44 chances this calendar year, 20 more than any other Brighton player and seven more than he managed in 2020.
- West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 13 away Premier League starts (11 goals, 3 assists). Antonio has scored 24 away goals for the Hammers in the Premier League, five more than any other player for the club.