Brighton vs Wolves: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 7.30pm).
Team news
Brighton are battling an injury and Covid-19 crisis ahead of the visit of Wolves.
The Seagulls are without Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Danny Welbeck, Steven Alzate and Adam Lallana through injury and have three or four positive Covid cases.
Defender Shane Duffy is also out through suspension.
Wolves forward Raul Jimenez is suspended after being sent off for two quickfire yellow cards during Saturday's loss at Manchester City.
Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera remain long-term absentees.
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction...
These two teams have scored just four goals between them since November 5, across nine fixtures, with Wolves failing to score in four of their last five matches and creating a combined expected goals total of just 2.55. A 0-0 has to be a runner here at 13/2 with Sky Bet.
A much better angle on offer relates to the amount of cards being shown though. Referee Tony Harrington takes charge of his first Premier League game here and if he follows the same pattern as fellow debutants at the top level, he will be a busy man with his cards.
The last six referees to take charge of a Premier League game for the first time average 5.1 yellow cards shown per 90 minutes. That is way above the average of 3.2 cards per 90 minutes in all Premier League matches in the last five years, with new referees keen to lay down the law.
Players are very aware of the referee's inexperience at the top level. As seen with Michael Sailsbury's debut in Palace vs Aston Villa, there were lots of occasions where he was surrounded and hounded to put pressure on his decision making. It resulted in six yellow cards being shown and an overturned red card for Douglas Luiz. The same was seen in Wolves vs Burnley where John Brooks took charge for the first time in the Premier League, showing five cards.
Both these teams are averaging around four cards in their matches this season, so the 50+ booking point angle at 5/4 looks a strong play, with the higher lines also worth a look.
SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0
BETTING ANGLE: 50+ booking points (5/4 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- After winning their first Premier League meeting with Wolves in October 2018, Brighton are winless in their last five against them in the competition (D4 L1).
- Wolves won 2-1 against Brighton in their last league meeting in May, but they've never won consecutive league games against the Seagulls before.
- Brighton have won two of their last four midweek Premier League games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), this after having won just two of their first 26 such matches in the competition beforehand (D10 L14).
- Wolves have won just one of their nine Premier League away games on a Wednesday (D3 L5), beating Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in December 2010.
- Despite being on the longest current winless run in the Premier League (10 games - D8 L2), only the current top three clubs have lost fewer Premier League games than Brighton this season (Man City 2, Liverpool 1, Chelsea 2).
- Wolves have failed to score in any of their last four Premier League games since beating West Ham 1-0 last month. They've not gone five league games without a goal since August/September 2003.
- Only Wolves (5) and Norwich (5) have scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than Brighton (6). It's the first time in the Premier League the Seagulls have averaged fewer than a goal a game at the Amex Stadium within a season.
- Of all teams to have played in more than one Premier League campaign, Brighton have seen the highest share of their games in the competition finish in a draw (35% - 58/167).
- After having at least 10 shots in each of their first five league games this season, Wolves have managed to reach double figures in just three of their last 11. Bruno Lage's side have mustered just five shots across their last two Premier League games combined (3 vs Liverpool, 2 vs Man City).
- Neal Maupay is Brighton's highest scorer in the Premier League this season with six goals. He's had three occasions where he's scored in consecutive appearances this term, last scoring in three games in a row in October 2020.