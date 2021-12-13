Brighton vs Wolves: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Team news

Brighton are battling an injury and Covid-19 crisis ahead of the visit of Wolves.

The Seagulls are without Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Danny Welbeck, Steven Alzate and Adam Lallana through injury and have three or four positive Covid cases.

Defender Shane Duffy is also out through suspension.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez is suspended after being sent off for two quickfire yellow cards during Saturday's loss at Manchester City.

Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera remain long-term absentees.

Last time out...

How to follow

Jones Knows prediction...

These two teams have scored just four goals between them since November 5, across nine fixtures, with Wolves failing to score in four of their last five matches and creating a combined expected goals total of just 2.55. A 0-0 has to be a runner here at 13/2 with Sky Bet.

A much better angle on offer relates to the amount of cards being shown though. Referee Tony Harrington takes charge of his first Premier League game here and if he follows the same pattern as fellow debutants at the top level, he will be a busy man with his cards.

The last six referees to take charge of a Premier League game for the first time average 5.1 yellow cards shown per 90 minutes. That is way above the average of 3.2 cards per 90 minutes in all Premier League matches in the last five years, with new referees keen to lay down the law.

Players are very aware of the referee's inexperience at the top level. As seen with Michael Sailsbury's debut in Palace vs Aston Villa, there were lots of occasions where he was surrounded and hounded to put pressure on his decision making. It resulted in six yellow cards being shown and an overturned red card for Douglas Luiz. The same was seen in Wolves vs Burnley where John Brooks took charge for the first time in the Premier League, showing five cards.

Both these teams are averaging around four cards in their matches this season, so the 50+ booking point angle at 5/4 looks a strong play, with the higher lines also worth a look.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0

BETTING ANGLE: 50+ booking points (5/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

