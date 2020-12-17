Brighton vs Sheffield United preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12pm.

Team news

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey will be assessed ahead of Sunday's clash with bottom club Sheffield United.

Lamptey suffered a knock during the midweek draw at Fulham but is "recovering well", according to Albion boss Graham Potter.

Inexperienced Spaniard Robert Sanchez is set to continue in goal for the Seagulls after being selected ahead of the out-of-favour Mat Ryan at Craven Cottage.

Sheffield United are likely to be without midfielder Sander Berge after he picked up an early hamstring injury in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in midweek.

Chris Wilder has described Berge as "extremely doubtful" and the Blades boss could also be without striker Oli McBurnie, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury.

Lys Mousset and Rhian Brewster impressed off the bench against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and will hope to be more involved at the Amex.

How to follow

Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield United Sunday 20th December 11:30am Kick off 12:00pm

Opta stats

Brighton are winless in four league meetings with Sheffield United (D1 L3), since a 2-1 Championship win at Bramall Lane in January 2005.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Brighton (W3 D2), since a 0-2 loss in the second tier in May 1987. The Blades won this exact fixture 1-0 last season.

Brighton are unbeaten in their five Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom (W2 D3). These five games have produced just four goals (3 for Brighton, 1 against), with no side scoring more than once in a game.

Sheffield United have won just three of their 20 Premier League games played on Sundays (15%) - of teams to have played at least 20 games on that day, only QPR have a lower win rate than the Blades (5/38 - 13.2%).

Of the ever-present Premier League sides in 2020, Brighton have won the fewest home points this calendar year (10), while Sheffield United have won the fewest on the road (6).

Brighton have won their final league match before Christmas in just two of their last 12 seasons (D3 L7).

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their final league match before Christmas in each of their last 12 seasons (W6 D6) since a 0-1 defeat at Cardiff in December 2007 - last season, their final match before Christmas was a 1-0 away win at Brighton.

Brighton are winless in their last 10 Premier League home games (D4 L6) since beating Arsenal 2-1 in June. Only once in their league history have they gone longer without a win at home (12 games between October 1997-February 1998).

Sheffield United are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games (D2 L10), losing each of the last eight in a row. The Blades last lost nine consecutive league games on the road between August-November 1975 when also in the top-flight.

In their 0-0 draw with Fulham last time out, centre back Lewis Dunk had 56% of Brighton's total shots (5/9), and 75% of their shots on target (3/4).

