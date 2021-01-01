Brighton vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.
Team news
Brighton will again be without full-back Tariq Lamptey because of a hamstring problem. The Seagulls will monitor the fitness of Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Aaron Connolly as they seek a rare home league victory.
Raul Jimenez and Jonny are long-term injury absentees for Wolves, while the encounter is expected to come too soon for Willy Boly and Leander Dendoncker.
Daniel Podence, who featured as a substitute at Manchester United, may earn a recall to the starting line-up.
How to follow
Brighton vs Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- In their top-flight history, Brighton have played more games against Wolves without ever losing than they have any other opponents (10 - W7 D3). The Seagulls have kept eight clean sheets in these 10 matches, shipping just three goals in total.
- Wolves have won just two of their 16 away league games against Brighton (D6 L8), picking up 1-0 victories in the Championship in September 2004 and January 2016.
- Brighton have lost their first league game in just one of the last 11 calendar years (W6 D4), though that was a home loss to Wolves in the Championship in 2016. The Seagulls have drawn each of their three such games in the Premier League.
- In the top-flight, Wolves have failed to win their first league game of a calendar year in their last eight attempts (D1 L7) since a 3-0 win against Middlesbrough in 1981. Wolves have conceded exactly two goals in each of these eight matches.
- Brighton have never won a Premier League game kicking off at 5.30pm, with the Seagulls losing their first four such games and drawing the most recent five.
- Wolves have now conceded in each of their last nine games in the Premier League; their joint-longest run without a clean sheet in the competition under Nuno Espírito Santo (also nine games between December 2019 and January 2020). Wolves last went 10 in a row without a clean sheet in the top-flight in April 2012 (a run of 30).
- Since the restart of the Premier League in June, only Sheffield United (3) have won fewer games in the competition amongst teams to compete in both 2019-20 and 2020-21 than Brighton (5).
- Wolves have lost their last three away Premier League matches - they last lost four in a row in the competition back in December 2011 (6).
- Wolves have won just one of their six Premier League games since the injury to Raúl Jiménez (W1 D1 L4), scoring just four goals with an average Expected Goals total of 0.81 per match. Prior to this, Wolves had won five of their 10 Premier League games this season with Jiménez playing (1.02 xG per game).
- Since the start of last season, Neal Maupay has scored 15 Premier League goals, nine more than any other Brighton player. However, nine of Maupay's 15 goals have come away from home (60%) and only two of his last nine strikes have arrived at the Amex stadium.