Brighton vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Brighton will again be without full-back Tariq Lamptey because of a hamstring problem. The Seagulls will monitor the fitness of Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Aaron Connolly as they seek a rare home league victory.

Raul Jimenez and Jonny are long-term injury absentees for Wolves, while the encounter is expected to come too soon for Willy Boly and Leander Dendoncker.

Daniel Podence, who featured as a substitute at Manchester United, may earn a recall to the starting line-up.

How to follow

Brighton vs Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

In their top-flight history, Brighton have played more games against Wolves without ever losing than they have any other opponents (10 - W7 D3). The Seagulls have kept eight clean sheets in these 10 matches, shipping just three goals in total.

Wolves have won just two of their 16 away league games against Brighton (D6 L8), picking up 1-0 victories in the Championship in September 2004 and January 2016.

Brighton have lost their first league game in just one of the last 11 calendar years (W6 D4), though that was a home loss to Wolves in the Championship in 2016. The Seagulls have drawn each of their three such games in the Premier League.

In the top-flight, Wolves have failed to win their first league game of a calendar year in their last eight attempts (D1 L7) since a 3-0 win against Middlesbrough in 1981. Wolves have conceded exactly two goals in each of these eight matches.

