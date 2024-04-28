Bristol City Women 0-4 Man City Women: Mary Fowler double sees Man City go six clear at the top of the WSL as Robins relegated

Mary Fowler scored a fine double as Manchester City went six points clear at the top of the WSL with a 4-0 win at Bristol City, who have been relegated to the Women's Championship.

The absence of Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw showed at times for the league leaders, who had 30 shots at Ashton Gate, but a stunning striker from Fowler (62) finally breached Bristol City's defences.

The Australian added a second soon after (75), before an unfortunate own goal from Amy Rodgers (77). A late Alex Greenwood goal on the stoke of full-time sealed the win.

It sees Man City add to what could be the all-important goal difference - now 46 to Chelsea's 39 - although they have played two games more than the Blues, who are back in WSL action against Liverpool on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Man City have equalled Arsenal’s overall WSL record of 14-straight wins and face Arsenal next weekend to beat it.

For Bristol City, it is an immediate return to the Championship - from which Crystal Palace were promoted earlier on Sunday - and they are yet to win at home in the WSL this season.

Man City ease six points clear as Robins relegated

Although Man City saw the better of the possession and shots, most of their first-half efforts went straight at goalkeeper Shae Yanez - Chloe Kelly, who started as the No9 in Shaw's absence, and Laura Coombs the main culprits.

Bristol City had their moments on the counter too. One of their best came just after half an hour as Ffion Morgan sent a fine cross for the incoming Amalie Thestrup. However, she collided with Khiara Keating, which saw both needing medical treatment, but they were OK to continue.

Team news headlines Bristol City named the same XI from their defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Man City made one change. Bunny Shaw, who is out for the rest of the season, was replaced by Chloe Kelly.

Man City continued to rack up the chances after the break. Lauren Hemp - who went through the middle for the second half - sliced an effort just wide, before Fowler also had an effort stopped. Laia Aleixandri then nodded over.

And it took a spectacular moment to break the deadlock. Fowler picked up the ball in midfield, turned, and drove to the top of the area. She then unleashed a thunderous strike into the top corner.

Fowler was on target again with another good finish soon after. It was a great run to pick out Hemp's cross and she helped the ball home with a deft touch.

Bristol City's evening got worse two minutes later as Rogers poked into her own net. Kelly's cross was nodded back into the middle by Hemp, with the Bristol City player poking out a foot to inadvertently see the ball past her own goalkeeper.

And with the final kick of the game, Man City captain Greenwood sealed the win and, crucially, boosted her team's goal difference. She powered a header towards the top corner, which Yanez simply could not keep out despite a heroic effort.

What's next?

Bristol City are back on Sky Sports next Sunday as they travel to Chelsea; kick-off 6.45pm. Their final game will see them host Everton on May 18; kick-off 3pm.

It is a huge game for Man City next weekend as they host Arsenal on Sunday; kick-off 2.15pm. On the final day of the season - which could decide the destination of the WSL title - Man City visit Aston Villa; kick-off 3pm.