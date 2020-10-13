Live on Sky: Bulgaria vs Wales preview

Team news and stats ahead of Bulgaria vs Wales in the UEFA Nations League live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).
Despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, Wales remain top of their UEFA Nations League group ahead of the match against Bulgaria in Sofia on Wednesday.
Ryan Giggs' side remain undefeated and are yet to concede a goal in the campaign after collecting seven points from their opening three games.
The Wales boss has admitted coronavirus has made it difficult for him to call up players and strengthen his depleted squad ahead of the game in Bulgaria.
"We all got tested after the game on Sunday so after that it would have been very difficult to bring players in," Giggs said. "We had 26 players (after Hal Robson-Kanu dropped out). I thought that was fine.
"It has been more problematic because of the Covid situation, but we felt we had enough players."
However, Giggs will be seeking an improved display from his team against a side that were defeated in Cardiff last month by a stoppage-time winner from Neco Williams.
The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Finland in Helsinki on Sunday, and currently sit bottom of Group B4 after three fixtures.
Team news
Aaron Ramsey withdrew from the Wales squad just before the team left for Bulgaria. Juventus playmaker Ramsey captained Giggs' side in the 0-0 draw against Ireland, but the Football Association of Wales confirmed he has since picked up an injury.
But they have been boosted by Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham declaring himself fit. Mepham missed Sunday's 0-0 Nations League draw with the Republic of Ireland after picking up a knee injury in a Wembley friendly against England last week.
Wales will be without Kieffer Moore and Joe Morrell, who have returned to their clubs after picking up one match suspensions for an accumulation of yellow cards. Midfielder David Brooks has also left the camp after picking up an unspecified injury.
Georgi Dermendzhiev's Bulgaria side have lost back-to-back Nations League games without scoring, so changes could be afoot.
The hosts made eight alterations going into the Finland game off the back of their Euro 2020 qualifying play-off defeat to Hungary.
After being brought on in the second half against the Finns, Dimitar Velkovski and Bozhidar Kraev are in contention to come into the starting line-up.
Opta stats
- Wales have won both of their last two meetings with Bulgaria; before this, they had only won two of their first seven international encounters (D1 L4).
- Bulgaria have lost both of their last two home games against Wales, each by a 1-0 scoreline, first in August 2007 and most recently in October 2011, when a 22-year-old Gareth Bale netted Wales' winner.
- Wales have lost just five of their last 25 competitive international matches (W12 D8) and are unbeaten in their last eight (W5 D3).
- Bulgaria won their first three UEFA Nations League games but have since won none of their last six matches in the competition (D3 L3).
- No team have kept more away clean sheets in the UEFA Nations League than Wales (3), with only Italy, Georgia and Denmark conceding fewer goals (1) than the Dragons (2) on their travels in the competition.
- Bulgaria have won just one of their last 18 matches in all competitions (D6 L11), a 1-0 win over Czech Republic in November 2019.
- Wales are looking to keep six consecutive clean sheets in competitive internationals for the first time since a run of seven between June 1980 and May 1981.
- Wales have failed to score in each of their last two matches - they haven't gone three without scoring since a run of four between February and September 2012.