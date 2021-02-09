Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth: Sam Surridge and Junior Stanislas penalty send Cherries into last eight

Bournemouth reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in their history as goals from Sam Surridge and Junior Stanislas inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Burnley at Turf Moor.

Jonathan Woodgate boosted his chances of replacing the departed Jason Tindall on a permanent basis as Bournemouth boss. His side broke the deadlock when Surridge met Jack Stacey's cross to convert from close range (21).

Jay Rodriguez spurned a gilt-edged chance to level in the second half, missing the target from six yards, on a bitterly cold night, where Burnley almost blundered by initially putting Erik Pieters in their starting line-up before he was withdrawn after they were apparently notified of his suspension for this game.

Pieters' withdrawal meant there were eight changes to the side that drew against Brighton in the Premier League, and they were outshone by a Bournemouth outfit who have now won both games under caretaker manager Woodgate.

Image: Burnley were beaten at home by Bournemouth in the FA Cup

Player ratings Burnley: Peacock-Farrell (6), Bardsley (6), Long (6), Dunne (5), Driscoll-Glennon (6), Gudmundsson (6), Stephens (5), Benson (6), McNeil (6), Rodriguez (5), Vydra (5).



Subs: Lowton (6), Barnes (6), Westwood (6), Mumbongo (5)..



Bournemouth: Begovic (7), Stacey (7), Carter-Vickers (7), Steve Cook (7), Rico (7), Lerma (8), Billing (8), Pearson (7), Brooks (6), Surridge (8), Stanislas (8).



Subs: Mepham (7), Lewis Cook (7).



Man of the match: Philip Billing.

Burnley lack cutting edge again

Image: Junior Stanislas puts Phil Bardsley under pressure at Turf Moor on Tuesday

Woodgate once more spoke of it being "one game at a time" - with Nottingham Forest next up, live on Sky Sports - but here he masterminded a thoroughly deserved win that will certainly enhance his credentials. The last time Bournemouth knocked out top-flight opponents for the first time since a 2-0 win over Manchester United back in January 1984.

Dyche has unapologetically prioritised Burnley's league fortunes over anything else during his tenure, but they had a chance to reach their first FA Cup quarter-final in 18 years.

Only wingers Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dwight McNeil and forward Matej Vydra kept their spots for Burnley, who announced shortly before kick-off an "administrative error" had led to Pieters being removed from the line-up.

It transpired Pieters was suspended for this fixture, having earned yellow cards in their wins over MK Dons and Fulham in the previous rounds, with Burnley made aware of the fact after the teams had been released.

Image: Surridge is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring Bournemouth's opener

The Dutch full-back's place went to 21-year-old Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, who was caught out by Jack Stacey midway through the first half as Bournemouth, who made six changes to their line-up, went ahead.

Defences were on top early on but a swift attack down Burnley's left-hand side led to David Brooks passing to the overlapping Stacey and his square ball left Surridge with a simple tap-in into an empty net.

Team news Burnley boss Sean Dyche made seven changes to his side for their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Bournemouth. Only full-back Erik Pieters, wingers Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmundsson and striker Matej Vydra retained their starting berths from the side that drew 1-1 against Brighton in the Premier League.



Ben Pearson came in for his Bournemouth debut at Turf Moor as Jonathan Woodgate made six changes to the team that beat Birmingham in the Championship in his first game as caretaker manager of the Cherries.

Burnley's appeals for offside were in vain while the hosts were fortunate not to fall further behind, with goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell making an excellent save after Dale Stephens unknowingly directed a header towards goal from a corner.

Philip Billing went down in the area under Kevin Long's challenge but was told to get to his feet towards the end of a half where chances were at a premium, with Burnley unable to muster a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

That was quickly remedied shortly after half-time as Vydra's shot from a narrow angle forced Asmir Begovic to save at his near post, while the visiting goalkeeper pushed away McNeil's 25-yard effort despite being unsighted.

Image: Josh Benson started as one of many Burnley changes from the Brighton draw

Burnley should have levelled just before the hour when the adventurous Long's cross was misdirected by Vydra into the path of Rodriguez, who blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

"It was a golden chance, but it didn't quite work out for us," Dyche said afterwards. "We've had to factor a lot of things into tonight as we keep losing players to injury. It has been really tough and we have to juggle these things. We've got to manage the group."

Phil Bardsley shot through a cluster of players and just wide of Begovic's post as Burnley's spell of pressure continued to go unrewarded on a night punctuated by gentle snowfall.

Bournemouth made the game safe two minutes from time when Dunne tripped the onrushing Surridge in the area, with Stanislas confidently dispatching the penalty as the away side reached the last eight for the first time since the 1956/57 season.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche on Pieters' late omission: "It was a clear admin error. We have people who keep an eye on situations and unfortunately, it got away from them before someone found clarity. The rules have changed this year with the bookings and so it was a clear oversight. To be fair to Bournemouth, they flagged it so credit to them for gentlemanly conduct and we jumped on it straight away.

"I thought the lads got on with it tonight and took the task on. What you want is a committed side, but we couldn't find the quality. We had an amazing chance in the second half to find the goal. If it goes to 1-1, we were then in the ascendancy and on the front foot. We've got a lot of players who are learning and haven't played too much.

"This has got nothing to do with my feelings towards the FA Cup. The reality is that we've got three Premier League games next week, and I think tonight was out 11th game in 31 days, we've got injuries galore, and we've got to factor all that in. But I thought the team had a go. We just couldn't find the key moments."

14 & 21 - Burnley (14) have failed to score in more matches than any other top-flight side this season, with only Derby County (18) netting fewer goals than the Clarets (21) amongst all sides within England’s top four tiers so far in 2020-21. Investment. #BURBOU pic.twitter.com/10SnVCLZQW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 9, 2021

Interim Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate: "It was really impressive - I thought we were first class from the start. We stuck to the game plan, and I thought we were compact and good behind the ball. I can't remember a save Asmir had to make. We could've been two or three up at half-time.

"I'm loving it of course. I've been given the responsibility to go and manage a good football club. I'm enjoying it, but all I look at is the next game against Forest if I'm in charge. I have no idea, I'm just waiting to hear. If I'm asked to, I'll give it my best shot.

"It's just nice to win football matches and to increase the confidence in the players. This will breed confidence in the dressing room on the back of beating a good Birmingham side."

Cherries on top - Opta stats

Image: Junior Stanislas puts Phil Bardsley under pressure at Turf Moor on Tuesday

Following their defeat tonight, the last two occasions of a Premier League side suffering elimination at home to a side from a lower division at the fifth round stage or later has involved Burnley (also 0-1 v Lincoln in 2017 at the same stage).

Burnley have now been eliminated at the fifth round stage of the FA Cup on each of the last six occasions they've reached this round (2003-04, 2004-05, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2016-17 & 2020-21), just one fewer elimination than in their other 20 such FA Cup ties (7 between 1927 and 2003).

Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge has scored in three of his last five FA Cup matches, with each of his three goals coming against Premier League opposition - v Fulham (Jan '19), Arsenal (Jan' 20) and tonight vs Burnley.

No Bournemouth player has scored more goals this season than Junior Stanislas (10, also Dominic Solanke), with this very first campaign in which he has managed at least 10 goals across all competitions.

Burnley enjoyed the larger share of possession in tonight's match vs Bournemouth (51 per cent), just the eighth time in a game this season they've done so; however, the Clarets have managed to win just one of those matches (D3 L4 - 2-0 v Millwall in September).

What's next?

Crystal Palace

Burnley Saturday 13th February 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm

Burnley travel to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 2.45pm; kick-off 3pm.

Bournemouth visit Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 12pm with kick-off at 12.30pm.

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.