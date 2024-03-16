Burnley 2-1 Brentford: Sergio Reguilon sent off as Clarets win fourth Premier League game of season

Burnley breathed life into their survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Brentford, who had Sergio Reguilon sent off after just nine minutes.

The Brentford full-back was dismissed for a professional foul, missed by the referee but spotted by VAR, on Vitinho inside the area. Jacob Bruun Larsen dispatched the spot kick and Burnley doubled their lead on 62 minutes when David Fofana, who was guilty of a comical miss in the first half, redeemed himself with a neat finish.

Image: Sergio Reguilon fouls Vitinho to concede a penalty

All looked set for a routine win but the 10 men sensed a comeback when Kristoffer Ajer headed home on 83 minutes to set up a grandstand finish, but goalkeeper Arijanet Muric - in for the dropped James Trafford - marshalled his area expertly under Brentford's direct approach to ensure Burnley picked up their fourth win of the Premier League season.

It leaves Vincent Kompany's men eight points from safety and drags Brentford back into the relegation mix. They are now just four points above the drop zone.

Player ratings: Burnley: Muric (9), Assignon (7), O'Shea (7), Esteve (7), Taylor (7), Vitinho (8), Berge (7), Cullen (7), Odobert (7), Fofana (7), Bruun Larsen (7)



Subs: Amdouni (6), Foster (6), Brownhill (6)



Brentford: Flekken (6), Roerslev (6), Zanka (5), Ajer (6), Collins (7), Reguilon (3), Onyeka (6), Janelt (6), Jensen (6), Wissa (5), Toney (6)



Subs: Mbeumo (7), Lewis-Potter (5), Maupay (6), Yarmoluik (6), Baptiste (6)



Player of the Match: Arijanet Muric

How Burnley kept themselves in the mix...

A run of 14 defeats in 19 games across all competitions has left Brentford looking over their shoulder towards the dreaded drop zone and they got off to the worst possible start.

An early Burnley attack saw Josh Cullen swing the ball into the box, where Vitinho went to ground following contact from behind from Reguilon.

Team news James Trafford had been the only Burnley player to have started all 28 Premier League games this season but that run is over as Vincent Kompany has decided to bench him with Arijanet Muric coming in to make his first ever Premier League appearance.

Thomas Frank made two adjustments from the 2-1 loss at Arsenal with the fit-again Sergio Reguilon involved, although his return proved extremely short-lived.

The VAR intervened and after referee Darren Bond had watched the incident back at pitchside, a penalty was awarded, Reguilon was given his marching orders and Bruun Larsen coolly sent the spot-kick past Mark Flekken.

At the other end Fofana produced one of the misses of the season from three yards out when looking certain to score having been teed up by Lorenz Assignon's cutback.

Image: Jacob Bruun Larsen celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot

Muric, taking his opportunity, then produced a fine save to deny Yoane Wissa, before Fofana, having lurked behind Flekken as he prepared to take a kick, emerged to nick the ball, only to be thwarted by the Dutchman as he tried to take it past him.

Fofana was then able to redeem himself in the 62nd minute as he was played in by Wilson Odobert and slotted past Flekken.

It looked like easy street from then on for Kompany's side but they became nervous and Brentford were sparked into life by Bryan Mbeumo returning from three months out with an ankle injury.

Ajer got what Brentford deserved when heading in a cross from Shandon Baptiste.

Nine minutes of stoppage time saw Brentford pile on the pressure with Toney being penalised for a challenge on Muric as the ball looped into the net. The off-field officials did not intervene this time - despite Brentford's protests - and Burnley held on for a vital win.

Opta stats: Fofana making impact

Brentford have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League away games (W1), losing 11 in total this season, more than any other side in the competition.

Burnley ended a run of 10 Premier League games without victory (D3 L7), since a 2-0 win against Fulham in December - with this just their second home win of the season in the competition (5-0 against Sheffield United in December).

Fofana has been involved in five of the eight Premier League goals Burnley have scored since his debut for the club in January, scoring four and assisting another. Despite only playing in eight matches, no player has netted more in the competition this season for the Clarets than the Ivorian (4, level with Lyle Foster and Zeki Amdouni).

Burnley's survival fight heads to Chelsea after the international break on Saturday March 30. Kick-off 3pm.

Brentford host Manchester United on the same day, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.

