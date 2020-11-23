Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace: Sean Dyche's side up and running with first Premier League win of season

Burnley finally got their Premier League campaign up and running, securing their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Striker Chris Wood sent the hosts on their way in the eighth minute, emphatically finishing past Vicente Guaita to score Burnley's first home goal of the season.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson should have made the game safe in the 55th minute when played through on goal by Dwight McNeil, but his shot crashed against the crossbar.

The miss almost proved costly right at the death as Burnley needed a fantastic save from Nick Pope to deny Christian Benteke an equaliser and seal a much-need three points for his side.

Victory lifts Sean Dyche's side out of relegation zone to 17th, while defeat sees Crystal Palace, who were without Wilfried Zaha, drop a place to 10th.

How Burnley got their season up and running…

Burnley came into the contest as the lowest scorers in the top flight this season, with just three goals to their name and none in their last four matches.

However, they raced out of the blocks against Palace as Cheikhou Kouyate's poor defensive header fell to Jay Rodriguez, who flicked the ball into the path of Wood to fire beyond Guaita.

Palace responded well and they came close to bringing the scores level. Eberechi Eze eased past Matt Lowton on the left before playing in James McArthur, who squared the ball along the six-yard area, just out of reach of the lunging Michy Batshuayi.

Moments later, the on-loan Chelsea striker dragged a shot inches wide of Pope's right-hand post from the edge of the box before Andros Townsend's powerful strike from distance was tipped over by the Burnley goalkeeper.

After the break, Burnley were appealing for a foul on Rodriguez as he looked to get past Kouyate and go clean through into the penalty area. However, the challenge, which took place outside the penalty area, went unpunished by the referee and VAR.

Burnley were on top and they should have doubled their lead when McNeil picked out Gudmundsson in acres of space, but his early strike cannoned back off the crossbar.

Image: Nick Pope saves a shot from Crystal Palace striker Michy Batshuayi

The miss almost proved costly as McNeil's terrible backpass put Batshuayi through one-on-one with Pope, but the striker fluffed his line as the England international made a smart block.

As the game headed into stoppage time, Burnley needed Pope to come to their rescue again. Substitute Benteke was denied from point-blank range by the left arm of Pope to leave Burnley celebrating a big victory.

What the managers said...

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "We were showing signs. That's three clean sheets in the last five games and we altered how we were operating in the attacking third. We created two or three golden chances, we take one and it gets a bit nervy because we hadn't found that first win, so to get that one done will do us the world of good.

"We mixed it and asked questions and found a moment that counted. If that golden moment for Johann goes in the feel of the game changes - we have control of it. But our lads saw out the game well.

"We have got more people coming back fit. Unfortunately, we lost Robbie Brady there, but that gives you more strength in depth. We have got a group that can challenge. We have had a tough start but that has been coming."

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: "I thought we played well second half. An unfortunate first goal, a misplaced header but apart from that we didn't allow them many chances to score a goal. In the second half, they stood firm and held out for their victory.

"An error like that is always a possibility, you have to accept it and then you've got the rest of the game to put it right but we started a bit too late."

On missing Wilfried Zaha: "You always miss your quality players, we are missing our captain as well and James McCarthy so when there are three players of that quality out of course you miss them but there's not much you can do about that."

On lacking a bit in the final third: "That's all teams. That's even teams of Manchester City's quality, let alone Crystal Palace's. I can't ask more in terms of effort and determination I am just disappointed we started a bit late. The longer the game went on the closer we got to that equaliser."

Wood: It's nice to get off the mark

Image: Chris Wood celebrates scoring for Burnley against Crystal Palace

Burnley striker Chris Wood told Sky Sports:

"It's nice to get on the board. We have been working hard to try and put things right and thankfully today we did.

"Every goal is very nice so it's nice to get on the board but even more important that three points came and it was a fantastic performance from the defence.

"Jay (Rodriguez) did exactly what we ask of players coming in trying to take a shirt off other players. He has done fantastically well. I thought his work ethic and drive and desire deserved a goal.

"We saw it out well and got the points in the end. We know how good Nick Pope is. He is pushing Jordan Pickford for that number one spot for England."

Man of the match - Jay Rodriguez

Image: Jay Rodriguez passing map vs Burnley

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe:

"Jay Rodriguez completely justified his selection. He had a huge influence on the game. His touch, his movement and his attacking intelligence were all excellent.

"He also played a key part in Wood's winning goal. He had an excellent night."

Opta stats - Turf Moor a happy place for Burnley again

Burnley have won back-to-back Premier League games against Crystal Palace having lost four consecutive matches against the Eagles between prior to this.

Dyche's side have picked up their first Premier League victory of 2020-21 (P8 W1 D2 L5), with this their first win in the competition since beating Norwich 2-0 in July (winless in eight prior to today).

Crystal Palace have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League games, conceding in eight consecutive matches since a 1-0 victory against Southampton in September.Since the start of 2014-15 (when

Wilfried Zaha re-joined Crystal Palace), the Eagles have lost 20 of their 28 Premier League games without the Ivorian (W7 D1), including each of the last seven away from home.

What's next?

Burnley's next game is a tough trip to Manchester City, on the back of their hosts' defeat to Tottenham, on Saturday; kick-off at 3pm.

Friday night sees Crystal Palace host Newcastle; kick-off at 8pm.