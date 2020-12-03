Burnley vs Everton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Everton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is in contention to return after missing the thrashing at Manchester City because of concussion. Midfield trio Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady and Dale Stephens could also be available.

Everton are without both first-choice full-backs - Lucas Digne (ankle) and Seamus Coleman (hamstring) - so boss Carlo Ancelotti is likely to persist with his 3-4-3 formation, with midfielders Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi filling the wing-back positions.

Image: Seamus Coleman remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for Everton

How to follow

Follow Burnley vs Everton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Be careful with your bets for this one, especially if, like me, you think James Rodriguez might come to the fore in this encounter. Celebrating some Rodriguez magic that looks to have copped you a nice return only to look at your betting slip to see you've backed Jay Rodriguez instead is a place no one wants to be.

The Colombian playmaker has been given more licence to roam centrally since Manchester United exposed his defensive flaws in the win at Goodison Park down his flank and he was very influential against Leeds, creating four chances and registering two shots on target. I'd be interested in the 9/1 for him to score outside the penalty area considering he's had 11 shots from outside the box already this season and will be on free-kicks in the absence of Lucas Digne.

His quality in the final third could prove to be the difference in an afternoon where patience will be key for Everton against a resolute Burnley.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Burnley have won four of their six Premier League home games against Everton (L2), winning this exact fixture 1-0 last season.

Everton have never kept a clean sheet in their six Premier League away games against Burnley (W2 L4). Only at QPR (7) have they played more games in the competition without recording a clean sheet.

None of the 12 Premier League meetings between Burnley (5 wins) and Everton (7) have been drawn, with only Man Utd v Wigan (16), Aston Villa v Derby (14) and Man Utd v Watford (14) being played more often in the competition without a draw.

No side has scored fewer Premier League goals than Burnley this season (4), while the Clarets have also attempted the fewest shots (83) and shots on target (24) in the competition so far (albeit having played a game fewer than most).

Having kept a clean sheet in their opening weekend victory at Spurs, Everton have now conceded in each of their last nine Premier League matches, with only Sheffield United (13) on a longer current run without a shutout in the competition.

