Burnley 1-1 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin nets again in first ever Premier League draw between sides

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 11th league goal of the season as Everton drew 1-1 at Burnley in the first Premier League draw between the two sides.

Both teams went into the game struggling for form and points, but it was Burnley who took the lead inside three minutes through Robbie Brady's superb low strike for his first goal since December 3 2019.

Everton improved after switching to Carlo Ancelotti's preferred 4-3-3 formation following an injury to Fabian Delph, and they were rewarded as Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin linked up with the latter poking home a cross (45+3) for his 16th goal for club and country in all competitions.

Both sides lacked a cutting edge in the second period but had their chances to win it. James Rodriguez forced a flying save from Nick Pope early in the half before Chris Wood did the same against Jordan Pickford as the game drew to a close.

Burnley remain in 19th on six points, level with West Brom and a point behind 17th-placed Fulham. Everton move up one place to seventh ahead of the remaining Premier League games this weekend.

How Burnley and Everton drew in the PL for the first time

Image: Robbie Brady scored for the first time in just over a year with a wonderful effort

Burnley have found goals hard to come by but took just three minutes to score just their fifth Premier League goal of the season. The hosts took advantage of some poor Everton play as Allan's terrible touch evaded Abdoulaye Doucoure and was poked into Brady's path by Ashley Westwood. The Republic of Ireland midfielder steadied himself before hitting a fizzing, low strike into the far corner for his first goal in 367 days.

It took Everton a while to find their feet but when they did, they drew a hat-trick of saves from Pope in five minutes. The first saw the England goalkeeper save a Calvert-Lewin touch with his legs. He then denied a lively Alex Iwobi at the near post before a Richarlison effort went straight at him and he held it well.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (7), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Taylor (6), Jay Rodriguez (6), Westwood (7), Brownhill (7), Brady (7), McNeil (7), Wood (6).



Subs used: Barnes (5), Benson (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (7), Godfrey (8), Keane (8), Mina (8), Delph (6), Doucoure (6), Allan (6), Iwobi (7), James Rodriguez (7), Calvert-Lewin (7), Richarlison (7).



Subs used: Gomes (6), Sigurdsson (5), Tosun (n/a).



Man of the match: Ben Godfrey.

Everton were dealt another injury blow just before the half-hour mark as Delph limped off with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Andre Gomes and Everton reverted back to a 4-3-3 formation, with Iwobi and Ben Godfrey playing as full-backs.

While Everton saw the better of possession, it was Burnley who could have scored next. Wood was played through by a give-and-go with Dwight McNeil, but Pickford came out to meet him and saved Wood's effort with his legs.

Team news Burnley made three changes, the coming in goal where Nick Pope replaced Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Josh Benson and Ashley Barnes dropped to the bench for Josh Brownhill and Robbie Brady.

Everton also made two changes. Mason Holgate and Tom Davies were among the substitutes with Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina returning to the starting XI.

But the visitors did find an equaliser in the third minute of injury time. There were initial concerns that Allan had fouled Josh Brownhill in the build-up, but the referee - and subsequently VAR - both ruled that the tackle was legal. Allan collected the loose ball before sliding it in for Richarlison down the left. The Brazilian's fizzing cross was then turned home by a lurking Calvert-Lewin.

Everton could have taken the lead shortly after half-time. Despite being moved to right-back, Iwobi was in the middle of the attacking play once again, holding the ball up well before picking out Doucoure just inside the area. He then tapped it back to the waiting Rodriguez, who curled a sumptuous effort goalwards, but Pope was more than equal to it with an acrobatic, leaping save.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his equaliser against Burnley late in the first half

The game meandered for much of the second half with both sides looking like they did not want to miss out on a point. But as the game entered the final 10 minutes, it began to open up, with Pickford forced into a point-blank save as Wood powerfully nodded a corner delivery his way. Soon after, Pope was also called into action as Gylfi Sigurdsson struck, but the goalkeeper stuck out a foot to see the effort away.

McNeil could have won it with almost the last kick of the game, but dragged a shot well wide, as Sean Dyche had to settle for a point in his 200th Premier League game in charge of Burnley.

Man of the match - Ben Godfrey

It was another impressive display from the 22-year-old, who had to play in two different positions on Saturday. He started as part of a back three before switching to left-back and although it may not be his preferred spot, he certainly did not look out of place.

He made five tackles - the joint-highest of the Everton side, along with Yerry Mina - as well as making two clearances and three interceptions. He also notched up an incredibly impressive 91.3 per cent passing accuracy in the opposition half as he helped to keep Burnley at bay.

Opta stats - Brady's quickfire strike

Everton have conceded in 10 consecutive Premier League games - their longest run without a clean sheet in the competition since November 2017 (12 games).

Robbie Brady's goal for Burnley was the quickest Everton have conceded in a Premier League game since November 2017 versus Crystal Palace when James McArthur netted after 51 seconds.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more league goals from inside the box (11) than any other player in Europe's top five divisions this season. In fact, the Everton striker has scored six times from inside the six-yard box, twice as many as any other Premier League player this term.

