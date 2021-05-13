Burnley vs Leeds preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

England goalkeeper Nick Pope could sit out Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds after Burnley ensured their survival.

Sean Dyche has indicated that Pope is still suffering from the shoulder problem which sidelined him for two matches last month, and with Premier League football now secured he could be rested to avoid the issue getting any worse.

Phil Bardsley is out with a hernia problem, while manager Dyche confirmed neither Robbie Brady nor Kevin Long would return this season.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is hoping to return to the starting line-up after missing the last four games through suspension and a glute injury.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has no new injury concerns, must decide whether to recall Cooper or stick with Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente in central defence.

Fit-again trio Kalvin Phillips (knee), Raphinha (thigh) and Rodrigo (muscle strain) are also pushing for recalls to the starting XI.

How to follow

Last time out...

Burnley, in 15th place, can mathematically still finish as high as 11th if they win their remaining three Premier League games.

It's still mathematically possible for Leeds to finish the season in fifth, although it would require an utterly improbable set of results for that outcome to occur.

But, given the league position of their remaining opponents, three victories from their final three games is far from improbable, in which case Leeds would end the campaign with 59 points - and in with a chance of qualifying for Europe.

Opta stats

Burnley have won each of their last three home league meetings with Leeds, more than they had in their previous 11 (W2 D2 L7). The Clarets have never won four league matches in a row against the Whites at Turf Moor.

Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since the 2011-12 Championship campaign.

In the top-flight, Leeds have won their last three meetings with Burnley in a run stretching back to 1975. They've never won four in a row against the Clarets in the top-flight.

Burnley have won none of their last eight home Premier League matches (D5 L3) - it is their joint-longest winless home run in the English top-flight, also having runs of eight ending in 1890, 1924 and 1971.

Leeds United are the only team in the Premier League this season without an away draw (W8 L9). Including games in the Championship, the Whites haven't drawn any of their last 23 away league games, only having one longer run without a league draw on the road - 24 games between September 1926 and October 1927.

Burnley have lost their last four home Premier League matches at Turf Moor in May, scoring first in three of those defeats, including their last home match against West Ham.

Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine away Premier League games, with only Sheffield United on a longer current run (22 games). In all competitions, their last away clean sheet at Turf Moor against Burnley was in February 2005 in the Championship, with Neil Sullivan in goal for the Whites that day.

Chris Wood is Burnley's top scorer in the Premier League at Turf Moor, netting 23 goals in 60 games. Wood scored 44 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions for Leeds between 2015 and 2017 and netted in his only previous appearance against the Whites at Turf Moor, an 89th-minute penalty in a League Cup tie in September 2017.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford has scored in three Premier League matches this season against sides he's formerly played for in the competition (2x vs Crystal Palace, 1x vs Burnley) - the only two players to score in four such games in a season are Craig Bellamy in 2008-09 and Peter Crouch in 2013-14.

Patrick Bamford netted a penalty for Leeds in their 1-0 win over Burnley at Elland Road in December. The last Whites player to score home and away against the Clarets in a league season was Peter Lorimer in the 1974-75 top-flight campaign.

