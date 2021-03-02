Burnley vs Leicester preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Burnley still expect to be without a number of first-team players for the visit of Leicester on Wednesday.
Chris Wood and Dale Stephens returned as second-half substitutes against Tottenham at the weekend, but Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes remained sidelined.
Clarets boss Sean Dyche indicated that both Brady and Berg Gudmundsson were "close" to a return, but they may not be risked with Arsenal visiting at the weekend.
Leicester are missing a host of first-team regulars.
Winger Harvey Barnes (knee) is the latest to be forced onto the sidelines after he was injured during the defeat to Arsenal, although defender Jonny Evans should be able to feature having also limped off with a calf problem.
James Maddison (hip), Ayoze Perez (knee), Wes Morgan (back), James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana (both hamstring) are all out.
How to follow
Burnley vs Leicester is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm; Kick-off 6pm.
Jones Knows prediction
Leicester are a massive lay here.
For those that like a short price, the 4/5 on Burnley double chance (Burnley to win or draw) should provide the backbone of all your midweek betting plans.
It's been a very bad week for Brendan Rodgers, defeat in the Europa League followed up by another home defeat but more worryingly, the injury situation is now getting out of hand. Harvey Barnes and Jonny Evans joined James Maddison, James Justin and Denis Praet in the treatment room and Jamie Vardy was nursing his groin for the majority of the Arsenal defeat. If you think Liverpool have had it bad injury-wise just look at Leicester.
Around the 25-game mark was when Leicester started to unravel last season, winning just three of their last 14 matches as they chucked away Champions League qualification. A 2-1 defeat to Burnley was one of those defeats and a depleted Leicester side will be in for a full-throttle encounter again as Sean Dyche's men need points to pull away from danger.
I'm still not quite able to trust Leicester in a game where they'll be allowed to have the ball and space in behind will be at a premium.
Since thrashing Manchester City 5-2, in games where they've had more possession than their opponents, they've taken just 13 points from a possible 36 available with an average expected goals figure of just 1.05 per fixture. That isn't anywhere near top-four standard and just might be the reason why the Foxes will fall short of consistently competing with the elite again this campaign.
Burnley, full of physicality and expertly organised, are set up perfectly to quell the Leicester threat. Rodgers' team conceded another goal from a set piece vs Arsenal - their eighth conceded from a cross this season - and Dyche's side will be targeting that area.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Burnley double chance (4/5 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Burnley have won three of their last four home league games against Leicester (L1), more than they had in their previous 13 against them at Turf Moor (W2 D3 L8).
- Leicester are looking to complete their first ever top-flight double over Burnley, last beating them home and away in any division in the 2012-13 Championship.
- Leicester have won just three of their 26 top-flight away games against Burnley (D6 L17), with two of those victories coming in their five Premier League visits to Turf Moor.
- Burnley's home games have seen fewer goals than any other side in the Premier League this season, with just 24 goals being netted in 13 games at Turf Moor so far (F10 A14).
- No team has won more away Premier League games than Leicester this season (W9 D3 L1). Indeed, only in their 2015-16 title winning season (11) have the Foxes won more away top-flight games than they have this term.
- Leicester have lost their last two games in all competitions, last losing three in a row back in February 2019 in Claude Puel's last three games in charge. Manager Brendan Rodgers hasn't lost three in a row since November 2014 when he was Liverpool boss, a run of four consecutive defeats.
- Burnley have won two of their last 21 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top-three of the league (D4 L15), though one of those wins was a 2-1 home victory over Leicester in January 2020, who were 3rd and Burnley in 15th on the day of that game, the same positions as the teams will go into this match.
- On the day of this game, it will be two years since Brendan Rodgers' first Premier League match in charge of Leicester, a 2-1 defeat at Watford. Since that date, only Man City (79) and Liverpool (77) have won more away points in the competition than Leicester (62).
- Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against former side Leicester. The only player to score in four consecutive Premier League games against a side they've previously played for in the competition is Craig Bellamy against Newcastle between 2007 and 2011.
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has only found the net in one of this last 12 appearances in all competitions (v Liverpool in February) and hasn't scored in his last five games on the road since December 2020 versus Spurs.