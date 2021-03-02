Burnley vs Leicester preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Burnley still expect to be without a number of first-team players for the visit of Leicester on Wednesday.

Chris Wood and Dale Stephens returned as second-half substitutes against Tottenham at the weekend, but Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes remained sidelined.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche indicated that both Brady and Berg Gudmundsson were "close" to a return, but they may not be risked with Arsenal visiting at the weekend.

Leicester are missing a host of first-team regulars.

0:48 Brendan Rodgers has played down Leicester's chances of qualifying for the Champions League after they lost at home to Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League

Winger Harvey Barnes (knee) is the latest to be forced onto the sidelines after he was injured during the defeat to Arsenal, although defender Jonny Evans should be able to feature having also limped off with a calf problem.

James Maddison (hip), Ayoze Perez (knee), Wes Morgan (back), James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana (both hamstring) are all out.

How to follow

Burnley

Leicester City Wednesday 3rd March 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

Burnley vs Leicester is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm; Kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

Leicester are a massive lay here.

For those that like a short price, the 4/5 on Burnley double chance (Burnley to win or draw) should provide the backbone of all your midweek betting plans.

It's been a very bad week for Brendan Rodgers, defeat in the Europa League followed up by another home defeat but more worryingly, the injury situation is now getting out of hand. Harvey Barnes and Jonny Evans joined James Maddison, James Justin and Denis Praet in the treatment room and Jamie Vardy was nursing his groin for the majority of the Arsenal defeat. If you think Liverpool have had it bad injury-wise just look at Leicester.

Around the 25-game mark was when Leicester started to unravel last season, winning just three of their last 14 matches as they chucked away Champions League qualification. A 2-1 defeat to Burnley was one of those defeats and a depleted Leicester side will be in for a full-throttle encounter again as Sean Dyche's men need points to pull away from danger.

I'm still not quite able to trust Leicester in a game where they'll be allowed to have the ball and space in behind will be at a premium.

Since thrashing Manchester City 5-2, in games where they've had more possession than their opponents, they've taken just 13 points from a possible 36 available with an average expected goals figure of just 1.05 per fixture. That isn't anywhere near top-four standard and just might be the reason why the Foxes will fall short of consistently competing with the elite again this campaign.

Burnley, full of physicality and expertly organised, are set up perfectly to quell the Leicester threat. Rodgers' team conceded another goal from a set piece vs Arsenal - their eighth conceded from a cross this season - and Dyche's side will be targeting that area.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley double chance (4/5 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Burnley

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Leicester

Opta stats