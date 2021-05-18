Burnley vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could again be missing for the meeting with Champions League-chasing Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Pope sat out the 4-0 home defeat to Leeds on Saturday with a knee injury, and Sean Dyche said the 29-year-old is "touch and go" to return for the final home game of the season.

Dale Stephens and Phil Bardsley have both been ruled out following operations, joining Robbie Brady and Kevin Long on the list of players who will not return this term.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns to the squad after missing Sunday's dramatic win at West Brom due to illness.

Fellow midfielder James Milner resumed training on Tuesday and could come into contention for a place on the bench which contained four academy graduates at the Hawthorns.

Forward Diogo Jota has a small chance of being fit for the final game of the season at the weekend after a second scan on a foot injury revealed the problem was not as bad as first feared.

How to follow

Burnley vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

Liverpool could climb into the top-four for the first time since February 14 with a win at Turf Moor, something they are 1/5 with Sky Bet to achieve. Yes, they are most likely to win but blimey, that is a stinky price for a team that have needed last-minute winners to beat West Brom and Aston Villa while also drawing with Leeds and Newcastle recently.

It's that inability to put away teams outside the top eight - against mostly a low block defence - that has put them in this predicament in terms of their Champions League qualification. In total they have taken just 38 points from a possible 66 against teams in the bottom 12 places in the Premier League. I have to take them on here at the prices, especially as Burnley have posted some impressive attacking performance numbers in recent weeks.

With that in mind, I'm all over Burnley's shots prices.

In their last six games the attacking process Burnley have put together is only bettered by Liverpool and Chelsea in terms of expected goals output. They have averaged 14.6 shots per 90 minutes too in that period - the sixth best return in the Premier League over those six games with Chris Wood and Matej Vydra providing a brilliant platform to play off.

Liverpool's inexperience at the back is still a worry and they may have trouble playing against the rough and ready front two. The 9/2 for Burnley to have more than 11 shots is just too enormous to ignore.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to have 10 or more shots (2/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win at Burnley in the Premier League.

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over West Brom as goalkeeper Alisson scores an injury-time winner.

Opta stats

Burnley are looking to complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 1929-30 season, after they ended the Reds' 68-game unbeaten home run earlier this season.

Liverpool have won five of their six Premier League away games against Burnley, winning their last three at Turf Moor since a 2-0 loss in August 2016.

Burnley could become the first team to achieve the Premier League double over Liverpool since West Ham and Manchester United did so in 2015-16. The Clarets would be the first team finishing in the bottom half of the table to beat Liverpool twice in the same league season since Blackpool in 2010-11.

In their first two Premier League campaigns, Burnley beat Spurs 4-2 (2009-10) and drew 0-0 with Stoke (2014-15) in their final home games of the season. Since their return in 2016-17, the Clarets have lost all four of their final league games at Turf Moor.

Liverpool have won their final away league game in each of the last two seasons - they've not done so in more consecutive campaigns since a run of three between 1987-88 and 1989-90.

Liverpool have lost two of their last five Premier League games played on Wednesdays (W2 D1), going down against Arsenal in July 2020 and Brighton in February this year. Before this, Liverpool were unbeaten in 24 league games played on Wednesday (W18 D6).

Burnley are winless in their last nine Premier League home games, their longest ever run without a home win in the top-flight. The Clarets last had a longer spell without a home league win (any division) between March and September 1984 (10 games in the third tier).

After scoring in his first Premier League game against Burnley, Liverpool's Mo Salah has now failed to find the net in his last five against the Clarets. It's his longest run without a goal against a specific opponent in the competition.

Ashley Barnes scored the winner for Burnley against Liverpool at Anfield this season. The last player to score home and away against them for the Clarets in the same league season was Willie Irvine in 1965-66.

Burnley have lost all four of their Premier League games with Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal this season, conceding 14 goals in the process.