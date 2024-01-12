Burnley 1-1 Luton: Carlton Morris heads in controversial late equaliser in crucial relegation fight

Vincent Kompany branded Carlton Morris' controversial added-time equaliser which earned Luton a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Burnley as a "joke".

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford was blocked by Luton striker Elijah Adebayo from coming to catch Alfie Doughty's cross which allowed Morris to score in the 92nd minute with VAR confirming the goal.

Kompany fumed over the decision which he believes follows calls that went against his side in matches with Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

"What are we doing? Seriously. It's a joke," said Kompany. "In that phase, I've just got to defend my team, my club. I don't understand how we can go through these events and come to the conclusion that it's not a foul.

"The striker looked at the goalkeeper, backed into him and cleared the way for his colleague. Then he has a look at the referee to see if he gets away with it. The ball goes in and none of the Luton players celebrate. Nobody.

"For those who were here after Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Forest, how many times is it going to keep happening?"

The home side had been on course for a crucial victory which would have moved them two points adrift of safety after Zeki Amdouni gave them a first-half lead but Luton, who dominated large parts of the game, denied them to move level on points with 17th-placed Everton.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards believed Morris' goal was correctly awarded. He said: "VAR is there to show if there are blatantly wrong decisions. I don't think it is blatantly wrong but I can understand Vinny's (Vincent Kompany) frustration.

"There's contact with James Trafford but it's gone for us. I'd be frustrated if I was him but if it hadn't been given, I would have been really frustrated. It's pretty minimal."

Player ratings: Burnley: Trafford (7), Vitinho (7), O'Shea (7), Al Dakhil (7), Ekdal (7), Gudmundsson (6), Brownhill (7), Cullen (7), Odobert (7), Foster (7), Amdouni (7).



Subs: Roberts (6), Tresor (n/a), Bruun Larsen (n/a), Cork (n/a)



Luton: Kaminski (7), Mengi (7), Osho (7), Bell (7), Ogbene (7), Sambi Lokonga (6), Barkley (7), Doughty (7), Townsend (6), Clark (6), Adebayo (6).



Subs: Chong (6), Morris (7), Berry (n/a)



Player of the Match: Ross Barkley

How Luton snatched a point

Image: Carlton Morris heads in Luton's equaliser as Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is blocked off by Elijah Adebayo

Johann Berg Gudmundsson spurned a big chance from inside the box in the seventh minute after Burnley worked the ball in behind the Luton defence.

But from then on, the visitors dominated with Ross Barkley forcing a flying save from Trafford before Chiedozie Ogbene saw his shot parried behind.

Image: Burnley's Zeki Amdouni celebrates scoring against Luton

Burnley weathered the Luton pressure and then capitalised on their own good spell when Wilson Odobert raced into the box down the left and pulled the ball back for Amdouni to side-foot home.

Team news: Burnley's top scorer Lyle Foster overcame an ankle injury to start as Vincent Kompany made three changes. Hjalmar Ekdal, Josh Cullen and Ameen Al-Dakhil came in for Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor and Sander Berge.

Luton made two changes from their 3-2 defeat to Chelsea with Chiedozie Ogbene and Jordan Clark replacing Jacob Brown and Issa Kabore.

The second half was more even as Trafford tipped over from Ogbene's header while Thomas Kaminski denied Odobert.

Luton lacked quality in the final third and it looked like Burnley would claim an important three points in their bid for survival, but Morris' goal was allowed to stand despite the protests of the home side.

Edwards: This team doesn't give up

Luton manager Rob Edwards: "I'm really pleased to get a point in the end. It's nothing less than what we deserved. We were excellent, we dominated large spells of the game. This team doesn't give up and found a way.

"We're performing really well, we're in good form and we're getting points. In the last four games, we've got points in three of them. We've got a fighting chance."

On 'clear and obvious' VAR calls: "That's the problem with VAR because it still comes down to someone's opinion. Everyone will have different opinions and see it from another angle."

Opta Stats: Luton leave it late again

Burnley have now dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League, with only Brentford dropping more (20). They've only won two of their last seven games when taking the lead (D2 L3).

Luton Town have scored 10 goals in the final 10 minutes of Premier League games this season - only Liverpool have scored more (13).

Luton Town's Alfie Doughty registered his fifth Premier League assist via a cross this season - only West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse has as many assists from crosses (also five).

Carlton Morris ended a run of 13 Premier League appearances for Luton without a goal, netting his fourth goal of the season and first since September against Everton.

Burnley's next Premier League match is a trip to Manchester City in a fortnight, where manager Vincent Kompany will go toe-to-toe with former boss Pep Guardiola on January 31; kick-off 7.30pm.

Luton have an FA Cup third-round replay to contend against Bolton before returning to Premier League action.

They travel to Toughsheet Community Stadium on January 16, before hosting Brighton on January 30; kick-off 7.45pm.