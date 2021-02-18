Burnley vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Burnley look like being without Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson when they host West Brom.

Both players had to be withdrawn through injury during Wednesday night's home draw with Fulham. The pair are set to undergo scans on their respective knocks but Clarets boss Sean Dyche is not optimistic about their chances of being involved on Saturday.

Some good news for Dyche will see the return of captain Ben Mee against West Brom, after the central defender had to sit out the Fulham game under concussion protocols. Matej Vydra and Chris Wood could return to the squad against their former club but Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are expected to remain out.

West Brom are assessing Robert Snodgrass and Lee Peltier ahead of the contest.

Winger Snodgrass missed training on Thursday due to a bruise behind his knee, while defender Peltier was taken off at half-time in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Grady Diangana (hamstring) is fit to return to the matchday squad after missing the last seven league games. Kieran Gibbs is sidelined by a neck/shoulder problem.

How to follow

Burnley

West Bromwich Albion Saturday 20th February 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm

Burnley vs West Brom is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.45pm; Kick-off 3pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

The market has sided with a pretty low goal-line for this one based upon these two being two of the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League. However, of late, the attacking processes on show from both are trending in the right direction. That makes me want to back goals.

In three matches against teams in the bottom half under Sam Allardyce, the Baggies have scored six goals with an expected goal figure of 4.89 backing that improving attacking process up. Plus, they created the better chances in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United, even winning the xG battle.

Meanwhile, Burnley have netted five in their last three games vs teams holding a bottom half position with an xG figure of 4.12 produced. Both teams seem confident in the way they attack and with West Brom really requiring maximum points in this one, the both teams to score and over 2.5 goals price at 6/4 looks one of the more solid short priced options ahead of the weekend.

In terms of an outright prediction, I'm happy to side with Burnley, who did us a favour last weekend strolling past Crystal Palace, showcasing their ability at winning matches against similarly ranked teams.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals (6/4 with Sky Bet)

