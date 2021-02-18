Burnley vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).
Team news
Burnley look like being without Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson when they host West Brom.
Both players had to be withdrawn through injury during Wednesday night's home draw with Fulham. The pair are set to undergo scans on their respective knocks but Clarets boss Sean Dyche is not optimistic about their chances of being involved on Saturday.
Some good news for Dyche will see the return of captain Ben Mee against West Brom, after the central defender had to sit out the Fulham game under concussion protocols. Matej Vydra and Chris Wood could return to the squad against their former club but Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are expected to remain out.
West Brom are assessing Robert Snodgrass and Lee Peltier ahead of the contest.
Trending
- Man City deny Messi approach
- PL predictions: Liverpool to win spicy derby
- Toney: Players being used as puppets in taking a knee
- Jose: Kane decided to miss EL tie | Bale set to face West Ham
- Race for the top four examined
- Ole salutes Man Utd response after 'difficult spell'
- AlphaTauri reveal new look and big target for 2021 car
- Europa League hits & misses: Man Utd rediscover groove
- Zaha to stop taking a knee - 'I feel it's degrading'
- Hearn: Wilder could still be 'right' for AJ
Winger Snodgrass missed training on Thursday due to a bruise behind his knee, while defender Peltier was taken off at half-time in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.
Grady Diangana (hamstring) is fit to return to the matchday squad after missing the last seven league games. Kieran Gibbs is sidelined by a neck/shoulder problem.
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
- Get Sky Sports | Get NOW TV day pass for £9.99 | Live football on Sky Sports
How to follow
Burnley vs West Brom is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.45pm; Kick-off 3pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows' prediction
The market has sided with a pretty low goal-line for this one based upon these two being two of the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League. However, of late, the attacking processes on show from both are trending in the right direction. That makes me want to back goals.
In three matches against teams in the bottom half under Sam Allardyce, the Baggies have scored six goals with an expected goal figure of 4.89 backing that improving attacking process up. Plus, they created the better chances in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United, even winning the xG battle.
Meanwhile, Burnley have netted five in their last three games vs teams holding a bottom half position with an xG figure of 4.12 produced. Both teams seem confident in the way they attack and with West Brom really requiring maximum points in this one, the both teams to score and over 2.5 goals price at 6/4 looks one of the more solid short priced options ahead of the weekend.
In terms of an outright prediction, I'm happy to side with Burnley, who did us a favour last weekend strolling past Crystal Palace, showcasing their ability at winning matches against similarly ranked teams.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals (6/4 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Burnley have won just one of their seven Premier League meetings with West Brom (D3 L3), winning 2-1 at the Hawthorns in March 2018.
- West Brom won their last away league game against Burnley 1-0 in August 2017. They've not won consecutive league visits to Turf Moor since a run of three between 1953 and 1956.
- This will be the 133rd competitive meeting between Burnley and West Brom, with the Clarets losing 56 times in the process (W46 D30); only versus Wolves (66), Man Utd (63), and Preston (57) have they lost more in their history.
- West Brom have won just two of their 24 Premier League games this season (W2 D7 L15) - eight of the 10 previous sides with two or fewer wins at this stage of a Premier League campaign were eventually relegated, with West Brom in 2004-05 one of the teams to escape relegation (also Fulham in 2007-08).
- West Brom have conceded 55 goals in just 24 Premier League games this season, more than any other side across Europe's top-five leagues. Indeed, 45 of those goals conceded have arrived in open play, 13 more than any other side in the Premier League.
- Burnley won their last Premier League match on Saturday, winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace - the Clarets haven't won consecutive top-flight games on Saturdays since February 2020 (vs Southampton and Bournemouth).
- West Brom have recorded just two clean sheets from their 24 Premier League games this season - their lowest tally at this stage of a league campaign since 2010-11 (1).
- West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has lost his last two meetings with Burnley, with Crystal Palace in April 2017 and Everton in March 2018. He'd only lost two of his first 15 against the Clarets in all competitions in his managerial career (W8 D5 L2).
- There have been 153 Premier League goals scored on a Saturday by Burnley players, with Ashley Barnes (25) and Chris Wood (22) accounting for 31% of those strikes - however, Barnes' last Saturday goal in the division came back in November 2019, while Wood last scored on Saturday in the top-flight in July 2020.
- Mbaye Diagne scored his first West Brom goal against Man Utd last time out. Since he joined Kasimpasa in Turkey in January 2018, Diagne has been directly involved in 62 goals in 74 top-flight appearances (56 goals, 6 assists) across spells with Kasimpasa, Galatasaray, Club Brugge and West Brom.