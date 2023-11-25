Burnley 1-2 West Ham: Tomas Soucek completes late turnaround to continue Clarets' home winless streak

Some Mohammed Kudus magic inspired a late West Ham turnaround to stun Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor and inflict a seventh straight home defeat on the Clarets.

Vincent Kompany's side became the first in top-flight history to lose all six of their first home league games of a season before the international break. But they looked certain to finally break their duck after Jay Rodriguez fired them ahead from the penalty spot three minutes after half-time.

They retained that lead until the dying embers, when an individual moment of brilliance from Kudus beat four players and teed up Divin Mubama, who snatched an equaliser via a deflection off Dara O'Shea (86).

Burnley's sense of deja vu still had another level to reach, however. More Kudus magic, this time from a half-cleared corner, saw an inviting cross whipped to the back post where Tomas Soucek was on hand to power a 91st-minute winner past James Trafford.

"That's why you're going down," sang the West Ham support from the away end, as Burnley's fans headed for the exits. They had been four minutes, excluding stoppage time, from moving off the bottom of the Premier League - but instead remain rooted to 20th position having lost all of their league matches at Turf Moor since promotion.

Player ratings Burnley: Trafford (6), Vitinho (5), O’Shea (6), Beyer (6), Taylor (6), Gudmundsson (5), Berge (6), Brownhill (7), Koleosho (7), Rodriguez (6), Amdouni (6).



Subs: Ramsey (7), Zaroury, Cullen (n/a).



West Ham: Areola (7), Coufal (6), Zouma (6), Aguerd (6), Emerson (5), Alvarez (6), Ward-Prowse (7), Kudus (8), Soucek (7), Paqueta (6), Ings (5).



Subs: Mubama (7), Benrahma (7).



Player of the match: Mohammed Kudus.

How Burnley snatched defeat from jaws of victory

Even an otherwise entirely forgettable first half at Burnley could not avoid some level of VAR drama, with the video official refusing to intervene despite conducting a review when Vladimir Coufal appeared to catch Luca Koleosho with a trailing leg inside the area.

That punctuated a 45 minutes controlled by Burnley, without the cutting edge to trouble Alphonse Areola aside from a curling effort from out wide from Koleosho, who was easily denied by the West Ham goalkeeper.

Image: Divin Mubama's touch teed up Dara O'Shea's own goal in West Ham's shock late turnaround

The second half was a very different prospect. Any resentment at that earlier penalty appeal was lost three minutes after half-time when referee Samuel Barrott pointed to the spot after Kudus trod on Koleosho after a jinking run into the area.

Rodriguez's superb penalty sparked Burnley into life, and they could have doubled their lead through O'Shea's header at a corner or Zeki Amdouni's powerful drive which was tipped behind by Areola.

It appeared that the Clarets' almost nine-month wait for a home league win may be finally over as the clock ticked towards full-time, until Kudus took matters into his own hands out of nowhere.

Team news Burnley manager Vincent Kompany named the same side that started the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal before the international break. Ameen Al Dakhil returned to fitness by featuring for Belgium last week but was not included in the matchday squad. Hjalmar Ekdal was back on the bench though after injury. West Ham boss David Moyes made one change from the team that began the 3-2 home victory over Nottingham Forest last time out and it was an enforced one. Jarrod Bowen was absent due to a knee injury and replaced by Danny Ings in the starting line-up.

Trapping the ball with a perfect first touch, he burst past a number of Burnley shirts before reaching the byline and spotting Mubama's near-post run. He picked out the substitute, whose flick was turned into his own goal by O'Shea for a heartbreaking equaliser.

The Ghanaian had been largely quiet for the preceding 85 minutes but now decided he was not done there. From a half-cleared corner, James Ward-Prowse set him away before another superb delivery through the six-yard box was met by Soucek, who bundled home his fourth goal in as many games for club and country.

Back-to-back wins increased ninth-placed West Ham's gap to the teams below them to four points, while Luton's win over Crystal Palace means Burnley are now five from safety and on a six-game losing streak in the Premier League.

FPL stats: Burnley 1-2 West Ham Goals Rodriguez, Soucek Assists Koleosho, Kudus (2) Bonus points Rodriguez (3), Kudus (2), Soucek (1)

Burnley host fellow strugglers Sheffield United in a crucial Premier League game next Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Vincent Kompany's side then travel to Wolves on December 5; kick-off 7.30pm.

West Ham are in Europa League action on Thursday when they make the trip to Serbian side Backa Topola; kick-off 5.45pm. The Hammers' focus then switches back to the Premier League when they host Crystal Palace next Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.