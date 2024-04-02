 Skip to content
Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Premier League.

Turf MoorAttendance21,528.

Burnley 1

  • J Bruun Larsen (37th minute)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

  • R Ait Nouri (48th minute)

Burnley 1-1 Wolves: Clarets now six points from safety after missed opportunity

Report and free match highlights as Jacob Bruun Larsen looked to have put Burnley on their way to victory but Rayan Ait-Nouri headed home an equaliser

Tuesday 2 April 2024 22:01, UK

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League clash between Burnley and Wolves

Burnley's unlikely survival bid stalled as they were held 1-1 by Wolves which leaves them six points from safety with games running out.

After a run of three games unbeaten hope has emerged of Burnley being able to preserve their Premier League status and things looked even better when Jacob Bruun Larsen fired them in front on 37 minutes.

But Burnley's weaknesses at defending set pieces came back to bite as Rayan Ait-Nouri rose to head home a Pablo Sarabia free-kick on the stroke of half-time. It was their 16th goal conceded from a set piece this season - only Nottingham Forest have shipped more.

With Forest winning against Fulham, the gap between them and Burnley increased to six points.

More to follow...

What's next?

Burnley are back in action on Saturday, taking on Everton in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.

Wolves also play on Saturday, hosting West Ham in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.

