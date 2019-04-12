Crystal Palace vs Man City preview: Chance for City to move above Liverpool

Crystal Palace host Man City on Sky Sports Premier League this Sunday

Manchester City can move back above Liverpool in the title race with a win over Crystal Palace, live on Super Sunday.

In the first of two live games on Sky Sports involving the top two, City go up against one of the four teams to have taken maximum points off them this season.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

Palace will bid to complete the double over City without defender James Tomkins, who is set to miss the remainder of the season following groin surgery.

Scott Dann is set to come into the backline for Sunday's Premier League match.

Defender Mamadou Sakho remains unavailable as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

Manchester City will check on left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko and playmaker Bernardo Silva.

The pair missed the Champions League defeat at Tottenham on Tuesday with hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.

Benjamin Mendy, who is being eased back into action after knee trouble, could come back into contention while Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane might start after late substitute roles at Spurs.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace are looking to complete the top-flight double over Manchester City for the first time since the 1972-73 campaign. Indeed, the last non-big six side to beat the Citizens twice in the same Premier League season were Everton back in 2010-11.

Manchester City have won five of their last seven Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, though haven't beaten the Eagles in their last two encounters (D1 L1).

Manchester City themselves were the last side to complete the league double over the Premier League reigning champions, beating Chelsea 1-0 both home and away last season.

Crystal Palace have won just 41% of their Premier League points in home games this season (16/39), the lowest such ratio in the division.

Manchester City have won their last eight Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet in six of the last seven.

Manchester City have lost two of their last eight Premier League games against sides starting in the bottom half of the table (W6) - they'd lost just one of their previous 52 such games in the competition (W43 D8 L1).

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won 23 of his 27 Premier League matches against English managers (D3 L1), with his only such defeat to date coming against Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic has scored 10 penalty goals in the Premier League this season - only Andrew Johnson (11 in 2004-05, also with Crystal Palace) has netted more from the spot in a single campaign.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 20 Premier League goals in London - only Wayne Rooney (30) has scored more when excluding goals for London clubs. However, Aguero is yet to score in his five appearances at Selhurst Park in the competition.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is winless in his last two league meetings with Crystal Palace - he's only ever had longer winless league runs against Everton (3) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (4) in his entire managerial career.

2:28 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Liverpool vs Chelsea and Watford vs Arsenal on MNF A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Liverpool vs Chelsea and Watford vs Arsenal on MNF

Merson's prediction

I think Man City win because Palace haven't been great - especially at home. But it's down to pressure, now. They could be 1-0 up and cruising, with five minutes to play. And then from a set play it could be 1-1 and that could be it.

It's getting to that stage. They lacked a bit of cutting edge against Brighton and again in midweek in the Champions League. I don't know if that's them hitting a brick wall.

I think they'll have just about enough here but it'll be a tense game.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-2