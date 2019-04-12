Tottenham's Harry Kane to learn ankle injury lay-off next week, says Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham's Harry Kane suffered significant ankle ligament damage in the win over Man City

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane will discover next week whether he will miss the rest of the season when he sees a specialist about his ankle injury.

Spurs confirmed on Thursday that Kane suffered a "significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle" during their Champions League victory over Manchester City on Tuesday, with a timeline for his return unknown.

Kane suffered a similar injury earlier this season against Manchester United in January which kept him out for just over a month.

But Pochettino has revealed the England captain will have a clearer understanding of his latest ankle problem after an assessment by a specialist next week.

Asked whether Kane could return this season, Pochettino said: "We'll see.

Kane suffered the injury in a challenge with Man City's Fabian Delph

"There's still five weeks and we need to assess, but it's going to be difficult for sure. It's going to be tough.

"It looks like a similar [injury he suffered against United], but next week we'll have a proper answer because he needs to see the specialist and see his rehab.

"We need to assess him every day but [we need] to have proper answers to see when he possibly can start training with the team, but today it is impossible to give a date."

Mauricio Pochettino is unsure of Kane's absence

Pochettino admitted after the City victory that Kane, who is Tottenham's top goal scorer this campaign with 24 goals, is likely to be out for the rest of the season.

"He was so upset after the game," the Argentine said on Friday. "It's a difficult moment for him, and watching the action, we feel so disappointed and it's difficult to accept the situation.

"Now he's much better, he had a scan on Thursday, he needs to see the specialist next week and we'll see.

"I think know he's in a good place because he's a very positive guy, and now he's looking forward to try to recover as soon as possible."

Kane's injury will be a huge concern too for England, who have the chance to win the Nations League this summer when they play the Netherlands in the semi-finals on June 6.

But Pochettino has allayed fears he will interfere with any selection of the 25-year-old by England boss Gareth Southgate.

Pochettino said: "My will is to help the national team. I'm never going to tell players not to go to the national team.

"I think the first interest now is to try and provide Harry the best conditions and tools to recover as soon as possible, and hope he's fit to help us at the end of the season, and help the national team to win the title [Nations League] in the summer."