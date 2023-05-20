Carlisle 3-1 Bradford (Agg 3-2): Ben Barclay's extra-time winner sends United to League Two play-off final

Carlisle United will face Stockport County in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley after Ben Barclay's dramatic extra-time winner earned a 3-1 semi-final victory over Bradford which saw them progress with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Bradford travelled to Brunton Park with a slender 1-0 advantage from Sunday's first leg, but it was erased midway through the first half when Brad Halliday put into his own goal amid a spell of relentless Carlisle pressure.

Both sides readily exchanged attacks but, with neither able to land a telling blow in normal time for the second successive League Two play-off semi-final, an additional 30 minutes were required.

Callum Guy looked to have sent Carlisle to Wembley when he volleyed home in the first period of extra-time but Matt Derbyshire hauled Bradford level within 29 seconds of the restart as the drama continued to unfold at a spellbound Brunton Park.

With penalties looming, on-loan striker Barclay glanced home the winner to set up a play-off final reunion with his parent-club Stockport, which he will miss due to ineligibility, as Carlisle sealed a first Wembley appearance since 2011, when they beat Brentford to win the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson says he's

'Bittersweet' moment for Carlisle hero Barclay

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens on Sky Sports Football:

"Ben Barclay will be pleased he scored the winner, but he'll be absolutely gutted he can't play at Wembley. There was a huge crowd at both games today, so I imagine it will be a really special occasion. But it will be bittersweet for Barclay."

More to follow.

While Carlisle/Bradford will remain in Sky Bet League One for the 2023/24 campaign, Carlisle/Bradford will play Stockport in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium at 1.30pm on Sunday May 28 for a place in Sky Bet League One.