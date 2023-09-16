Celtic 3-0 Dundee: Hoops two points clear in Scottish Premiership after comfortable victory

Celtic are two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dundee.

After a goalless first half, David Turnbull made the breakthrough from the penalty spot after he was brought down on the edge of the box.

Kyogo Furuhashi headed in Celtic's second then set up Matt O'Riley to make it 3-0 for the Scottish champions.

Joe Hart produced a fine save at 0-0 to deny Luke McCowan for the visitors in a match Brendan Rodgers' side otherwise dominated.

The defeat leaves Dundee down in ninth with five points from their opening five games of the season.

Celtic's unbeaten league run continues

Image: Brendan Rodgers is unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership this season

Celtic handed debuts to Nat Phillips, Luis Palma and Paulo Bernardo, while Reo Hatate made a comeback from injury off the bench.

Brendan Rodgers was able to give each of his goalscorers an early finish, with Tuesday's Champions League opener against Feyenoord in Rotterdam in mind.

Phillips started ahead of Gustaf Lagerbielke as Celtic struggled to create space to get in behind Dundee for much of the first half.

Image: Celtic's David Turnbull celebrates after making it 1-0

Daizen Maeda had a shot stopped after an intricate one-two with Greg Taylor and later saw a goal ruled out for offside after running on to Liam Scales' lofted pass.

O'Riley saw a deflected effort hit a post, while Yang Hyun-jun looked lively on the right wing after coming in for Liel Abada, who suffered a thigh injury on international duty which is set to rule him out for several months.

The South Korean winger hit a shot wide of the near post, but otherwise Carson was not overly busy before the break.

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates after giving Celtic a 2-0 lead against Dundee

Dundee had the best chance of the first half when Owen Beck got to the byline and cut the ball back for Luke McCowan, but Hart spread himself to make an excellent point-blank stop.

Lagerbielke replaced Phillips at the interval and Celtic quickly created their best chance so far as Turnbull set up Furuhashi, who blazed well over the bar.

The opener soon came from nothing and Dundee missed a chance to get back in the game when McCowan shot just wide from 18 yards following a counter-attack.

Image: Matt O'Riley scored Celtic's third

Dundee switched off when Furuhashi scored as Zach Robinson lay in pain near the touchline and the Dundee midfielder soon went off injured.

Johnston hit the bar following Maeda's backheel before the right-back's forward pass sparked the move that led to the third goal.

Amadou Bakayoko missed a good chance for a consolation after being set up by McCowan, while Johnston hit a post from close range late on.

Celtic's attention turns to their Champions League group opener away to Feyenoord on Tuesday night. They return to Scottish Premiership action at Livingston on September 23, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Dundee's next match is at home to Kilmarnock on the same day. Kick-off 3pm.