Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock: Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi goals send champions 12 points clear at top of Premiership

Celtic established a formidable 12-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at Parkhead.

Derek McInnes' side arrived with the intention of making it tough for the champions and succeeded in their objective for the majority of the first half thanks to some stubborn defending, but Jota finally broke the deadlock with a sliding close-range finish at the end of the opening period.

Celtic upped their intensity in the second half, quickly doubling their lead through Kyogo Furuhashi, and they should have made the scoreline far more convincing but spurned several further chances.

The result puts the pressure on Rangers, who will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table to nine points when they travel to Dundee United on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - while Kilmarnock remain ninth.

Player ratings Celtic: Hart (6), Johnston (7), Carter-Vickers (7), Starfelt (8), Bernabei (7), Mooy (7), McGregor (7), Hatate (8), Jota (8), Kyogo (7), Maeda (7).



Subs: Giakoumakis (7), Abada (6), O’Riley (6), Forrest (n/a), Turnbull (n/a).



Kilmarnock: Walker (7), Wright (5), Taylor (4), Stokes (5), Mayo (6), McKenzie (6), Polworth (6), Power (6), Chrisene (6), Robinson (5), Vassell (4).



Subs: Doidge (5), Lyons (6), Armstrong (5), Murray (6), McInroy (n/a).



Player of the match: Jota

Celtic waste chances but continue march towards title

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi (left) celebrates with Reo Hatate after doubling Celtic's advantage at Kilmarnock

The incentive for Celtic to get back to winning ways after salvaging a late draw at Rangers on Monday was clear, with the opportunity to move 12 points ahead of their rivals not one they were keen to pass up.

But while Ange Postecoglou’s side dominated possession they were unable to create any chances, with Kilmarnock packing players around their own area and being perfectly happy to take their time whenever the ball went out of play.

Celtic’s supporters quickly grew frustrated with the visitors’ gameplan but it was down to their side to break Kimarnock down - something they were eventually able to do through Jota.

The goal came when Daizen Maeda finally found space behind the Kilmarnock defence and used it to send in an inviting cross from the left for the Portuguese forward, who turned the ball past Sam Walker after Kyogo missed his kick.

Team news Celtic made three changes to their side, with Alexandro Bernabei, Aaron Mooy and Jota coming in for Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley and James Forrest

Kilmarnock also made three alterations to their starting XI, with Chris Stokes, Alan Power and Kyle Vassell replacing Danny Armstrong, Blair Alston and Christian Doidge

The Japanese forward had his goal shortly after half-time though, when he finished from countryman Reo Hatate’s excellent right-wing cross to double Celtic's lead.

That goal seemed to end any hopes Kilmarnock had of picking up a result at the home of the champions and Celtic were able to create chances at will - but somehow failed to take any of them.

Substitute Georgios Giakoumakis hit the post with a header before rattling the crossbar with a curling long-range effort just moments later, while James Forrest missed two glorious chances late on - the first being saved by Walker and the second coming back off the post from a matter of yards.

Matt O’Riley also saw a shot expertly tipped round the post by Walker but the missed opportunities could not dampen the spirits of the Celtic fans, who celebrated another win on what they hope will be the path to back-to-back league titles.

Celtic's attention turns to the League Cup, with a rematch against Kilmarnock in the semi-finals at Hampden Park on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.

Ange Postecoglou's side's next Scottish Premiership match is at home to St Mirren on January 18, kick-off 7.45pm.

After their trip to Celtic next Saturday, Kilmarnock's next league game is at home to Rangers on January 18 - live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm.