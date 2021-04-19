Chelsea vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).

Team News

Chelsea hope to have Andreas Christensen fit, with the Denmark defender having recovered from a muscle problem to be available.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined with hamstring trouble, while defender Thiago Silva could take a seat on the bench after featuring twice last week.

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly could return to their squad following a foot injury.

The Republic of Ireland international has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to West Brom on February 27 but has trained freely during the past week.

Defender Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and winger Solly March (knee) remain sidelined for Albion.

How to follow

Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion Tuesday 20th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Last time out...

Opta stats

Since losing their first-ever meeting with Brighton in January 1933 (1-2 in the FA Cup), Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 14 against the Seagulls, winning 12 and drawing two.

Brighton have lost all six of their away games against Chelsea in all competitions, with the Seagulls failing to score in all six of their visits to Stamford Bridge against the Blues (14 conceded).

Chelsea have never been behind in seven Premier League meetings with Brighton - only three teams have ever played more against an opponent in the competition without going behind; Newcastle against Nottingham Forest (8), Man City against Sheffield United (10) and the Blues themselves against Portsmouth (14).

Chelsea's last home league game ended in a shock 2-5 defeat to West Bromwich Albion. In the Roman Abramovich era (since 2003-04), the Blues have only lost consecutive home league games twice - in November 2011 under André Villas-Boas and December 2019 under Frank Lampard.

Brighton have kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, with seven of those coming since the turn of the year - they last registered more shutouts in a top-flight campaign in 1981-82 (14).

Since winning promotion in 2017, Brighton have drawn more Premier League games 0-0 than any other side (16), including last time out against Everton. Indeed, the Seagulls have registered five goalless draws this season, their joint-most in a Premier League campaign alongside 2017-18.

Thomas Tuchel's first 10 Premier League games in charge of Chelsea produced just 13 goals (F11 A2), at an average of 1.3 per game. The Blues' last two league games have seen 12 goals scored (F6 A6), an average of six per game.

Kai Havertz both scored (1) and assisted (1) a goal in Chelsea's 4-1 win against Crystal Palace last time out. The German had been involved in just three goals in his first 22 league appearances for the Blues (1 goal, 2 assists).

Christian Pulisic has scored three goals in his last two Premier League games for Chelsea, as many as in his previous 26 in the competition. He's looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for just the second time (also in November 2019).

Robert Sánchez has kept a clean sheet in 40% of his 20 Premier League appearances (8 of 20), the best such ratio of any Brighton goalkeeper in the competition (Mat Ryan 22% and David Button 25%).

