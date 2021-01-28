Chelsea vs Burnley preview, team news, prediction. stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 12pm.

Team news

N'Golo Kante will be fit to return for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Burnley on Sunday.

The France midfielder has shaken off his latest hamstring concern, and could feature for the first time under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

German coach Tuchel could rotate his personnel from Wednesday's goalless draw with Wolves, but is likely to reprise the 3-4-2-1 formation.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche must check on Ashley Barnes, Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill ahead of the trip south.

Barnes and Taylor both sat out Wednesday's come-from-behind win over Aston Villa, while Brownhill was withdrawn at half-time after picking up a knock.

All three have been involved with training but Dyche indicated he was reluctant to take risks having only recently got his squad close to full fitness after injury problems earlier in the season.

How to follow

Follow Chelsea vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Chelsea have lost one of their 13 Premier League games against Burnley (W9 D3), losing 2-3 on the opening day of the 2017-18 season at Stamford Bridge as reigning champions.

Burnley have only won six points in 13 Premier League matches against Chelsea (W1 D3) but five of those six have been earned at Stamford Bridge, via a win (3-2 in 2017/18) and two draws (1-1 in 2014/15 and 2-2 in 2018/19).

None of the 13 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Burnley have been goalless at half-time - this is the only Premier League fixture played more than 10 times to see a goal scored in the first half of each meeting.

Chelsea are winless in three home league games, last having a longer league run without a victory at Stamford Bridge in May 2016 under Guus Hiddink (five games).

Chelsea netted 29 goals in their first 14 Premier League games this season (2.1 per game), but have scored just four in their subsequent six (0.7 per game). The Blues haven't netted more than once in these six games, last having a longer league run of failing to score at least twice between October-December 2015 (7).

Burnley are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2019. Meanwhile, the last time they won three consecutive top-flight games all against sides starting the day in the top half of the table was in March 1965.

Burnley came from behind to win a Premier League game for the first time this season in their last match against Aston Villa. The 3-2 victory was the first time they'd scored as many as three goals in 30 Premier League games, since beating Bournemouth 3-0 in February 2020.

In their 0-0 draw with Wolves last time out, Chelsea recorded 78.9% possession and 832 successful passes, the Blues' highest figures in a Premier League home match since we have this data available (2003-04).

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez has scored in four of his seven starts against Chelsea in all competitions, netting four goals, though only one of those was scored at Stamford Bridge - for Southampton in a 3-1 defeat in December 2013.

Of all keepers to have played at least twice this season, only Ederson (61%) has kept a clean sheet in a higher share of their games than Chelsea's Édouard Mendy (50% - 8/16).

