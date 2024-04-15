Chelsea 6-0 Everton: Cole Palmer scores four as Blues close in on European qualifying spots with big win

Cole Palmer hit a perfect first-half hat-trick and then struck a penalty as Chelsea hammered sorry Everton 6-0 on Monday Night Football to move to within three points of the European qualifying spots.

It was a sensational display from the 21-year-old, who made it back-to-back trebles at his home ground in style, with a silky opener followed by a poacher's second and a clinical lob with his weaker right foot after Jordan Pickford's gift of a pass to him.

It was the fastest Premier League hat-trick by a Chelsea player and means he's also scored in seven games in a row at this stadium - another Blues record. England assistant boss Steve Holland was watching on and the question will not be whether this young star goes to the Euros but where he starts in the England XI.

He certainly has the hunger for goals - Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson were squabbling over who would take the second-half spot-kick but Palmer marched in to take the ball and tuck away his 19th Premier League goal of the season. Jackson had to settle for his well-taken swivel and shot at the end of the first half.

That clash between the Chelsea players was an ugly one on an otherwise ideal night for Mauricio Pochettino's men, which was capped by homegrown starlet Alfie Gilchrist slamming in his first goal for the club in stoppage time. They now turn their focus to a potentially season-defining FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley

It was an all-too-familiar story for Everton, though, who spurned a glorious chance before they were undone at the other end. Beto's early volley over the bar from three yards out was flagged offside but that would surely have been overturned by VAR had it gone in. The Everton striker later had a header chalked off for straying beyond the backline.

While Chelsea are looking up and have West Ham, Manchester United and Newcastle within reach, Everton stay two places and two points above the drop zone. This was the first time a Sean Dyche side had conceded six in the Premier League and a nervy finish to the campaign awaits, with their appeal against their second points deduction lodged.

All of Chelsea's goals!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'Stylish' Palmer gives Chelsea the lead at Stamford Bridge

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Palmer heads it in from Jackson rebound for Chelsea's second

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Palmer completes the perfect hat-trick from long range

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Touch, swivel, volley! Nicolas Jackson gets the fourth goal for Chelsea from a lovely cross from Marc Cucurella

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Penalty row between team-mates as Palmer scores Chelsea's fifth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alfie Gilchrist scores his first for Chelsea to make it six in stoppage time

Poch on the Chelsea penalty spat: 'I will be very strong. I promise it's not going to happen again'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dele, Cole Palmer, Mauricio Pochettino and Jamie Carragher all have their say on the bizarre three-way argument between Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke over who should take a penalty for Chelsea against Everton.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on Madueke and Jackson arguing over who would take the penalty before Palmer scored:

"First of all I want to make clear the players know, the staff know, the club know, the taker on penalties is Cole Palmer. All that happened afterwards is a shame. I'm so upset. It's Monday Night Football and in every single question they're watching this game and we cannot send this kind of image.

"The discipline is the most important thing of the team. The players need to show they are hungry to score goals but this type of situation, we're going to make clear, I'm not going to accept this kind of situation. I will be very strong. I promise it's not going to happen again.

"That's part of the process we need to learn. When you ask me why we're not consistent because of the standards. A young squad need to have very clear, they need to perform for the team and learn quick because we're at Chelsea and the demand is very high.

"Punishment? No. It's about learning. They are young guys. I think it was very good the action of [Conor] Gallagher [trying to calm it down]. But we cannot show that type of behaviour. We all know who is the taker. If Palmer is on the pitch he is the taker. If they behave like a kid? Here it's impossible. It's a shame and unacceptable thing. We are like in a school now to show they were wrong and they need to learn. If they don't learn after we will take some decision. Now it's about to learn and use this type of experience to move on and be better."

Player ratings: Chelsea: Petrovic (6), Gusto (7), Silva (7), Chalobah (7), Cucurella (7), Caicedo (7), Gallagher (7), Palmer (10), Mudryk (8), Madueke (8), Jackson (8).



Subs used: Chukwuemeka (6), Chilwell (6), Casadei (6), Washington (6), Gilchrist (8)



Everton: Pickford (3), Coleman (4), Tarkowski (5), Branthwaite (4), Mykolenko (4), Onana (3), Garner (3), McNeil (4), Young (5), Doucoure (5), Beto (4)



Subs used: Harrison (6), Gomes (6), Keane (6), Godfrey (N/A)



Player of the match: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

How it happened...

Everton were on for the double over Chelsea after beating them at Goodison in December but a record of 28 trips to this stadium without success in the league was a worrying omen and injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin before they even set off for London added to their task.

They brought intensity early on, though, and worried a Chelsea backline which hadn't kept a clean sheet in nine. Beto's miss was a shocker - the offside call would have been overturned by VAR. And, not for the first time this season, Everton were made to pay for their wastefulness. But what an opener it was from Palmer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beto goes over the bar in first chance for Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite was nutmegged. There was a flick to Jackson. And then the return pass was beautifully curled into the bottom corner beyond Pickford's reach.

If that was stylish, his second was instinctive, pouncing on the loose ball after Pickford's parry from Jackson's shot to head in a second just five minutes after breaking the deadlock. Mykhailo Mudryk caused Everton major problems down the left in the build-up. Their problems came from Pickford for the third, though, with the 'keeper miscuing and giving the ball to Palmer to lift in his third of the night with his right.

Team news: Chelsea made two changes, with the injured Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez replaced by Malo Gusto and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Everton also made two changes, with Amadou Onana in for Andre Gomes and Beto starting in place of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

For all their issues at the other end, Everton were still able to trouble Chelsea's defence, with James Tarkowski blasting through the six-yard box after Beto had seen his header scrubbed off. But Jackson's sharp work all-but ended the contest by half-time. Palmer, of course, was involved again, releasing Marc Cucurella for the assist.

There was a triple change at the break from Everton, with both central midfielders James Garner and Amadou Onana hauled off, but Chelsea kept on finding space, with Mudryk running into acres before playing Palmer in for what should have been his fourth - Pickford sticking out a leg to save the one-on-one - before sub Nathan Patterson almost bundled another push out from the goalkeeper into his own goal.

Palmer wasn't to be denied, though. Abdoulaye Doucoure trod on his heel in the box moments before Tarkowski took out Madueke. It was later indicated the penalty was given for the first challenge - if it had been for the second Tarkowski may well have received a second yellow.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chaos at Stamford Bridge as Madueke, Jackson and Palmer argue over who will take the penalty for Chelsea against Everton.

Chelsea players argue over who takes a penalty - again! Palmer and Sterling vs Arsenal in the draw in October

Palmer and Sterling again vs Leicester in the FA Cup in March. Sterling missed

Madueke and Palmer vs Man United in April

Palmer, Madueke and Jackson vs Everton

While Madueke and Jackson argued over who would take it - with Thiago Silva and then Conor Gallagher stepping in to try to calm the situation - Palmer barged his way in to convert.

He'd go off to a standing ovation with 10 minutes to go but the Chelsea fans finished the game singing the name of 20-year-old academy graduate Gilchrist, who latched onto another helpful parry from Pickford for an emotional strike. It's on to Wembley now - and Chelsea go there with a spring in their step.

Pochettino: Today was the perfect game

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino to Sky Sports: "I need to be honest, of course when we signed him he [Cole Palmer] was a great talent. He is doing fantastic, he is doing really well and he has adapted himself. The impact on the team was amazing from day one. I am so happy for him and the team.

"We played some good games, but yes today I am happy with the performance, and we started the game really well. We show a different approach against Sheffield United and we spoke in the week we improved in different areas - today was the perfect game."

On Europe qualification: "The most important thing now is to build a team which is consistent and to win games. We need to be solid in the performance because we have dropped too many points.

"We were not consistent enough. We need to learn and learn quick."

Dyche: A dire night

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton boss Sean Dyche cut a frustrated figure as he reflected on the Toffees' heavy 6-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Everton boss Sean Dych: "Ugly night collectively, a dire night. Perfect storm that every mistake got punished. The start of the game was spot on and we went after them, there is a strange feeling around Chelsea, could we step on them? We missed a chance straight away.

"People learning and young players learning about football, but you have to get your tackles in, but it was miles off collectively - mildly better in second half. The basics you have got to do the basics and you have got to recover.

"We were miles away from it tonight, nothing to do with anyone else. We have taken a knock; does it leak into the players? Maybe. When it is collectively and miles away you are looking for a shining light and looking at doing the basics well. Chelsea have spent a lot of money on quality and they showed it tonight, but you cannot give up chances like that.

"We know we are not scoring near enough the goals that we need to, but defensively we have been solid so it is unusual for that to happen. Yes these are all nervous games. Our fans have been terrific. We have to pay that support back. We cannot feel sorry for ourselves and we have to get on with business."

On the point deduction affecting players: "It has to be parked. Professional that is what it says on your passport, now the professional bit kicks in. We have to do everything we can do to look after ourselves."

Chelsea face Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday April 20. Kick-off 5.15pm Their next Premier League match is at London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday April 23. Kick-off 8pm.

Everton's next four Premier League matches are live on Sky Sports. They host relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday April 21, kick-off 1.30pm, before Liverpool visit on Wednesday April 24, kick-off 8pm. Everton then face Brentford and Luton.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.